Tern platform still relying on backup power generator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Tern platform still relying on backup power generator

By Ryan Duff
25/07/2023, 2:04 pm Updated: 25/07/2023, 2:14 pm
The Tern platform
The Tern platform

TAQA’s Tern platform, which stands 105 miles north-east of Shetland,  is still relying on a backup power generator.

Last week it was reported by Energy Voice that work was being carried out to restore primary power after an outage in the early hours of Thursday morning.

When asked for an update on the situation, TAQA (ADX: TAQA) said: “The Tern Alpha platform is currently using its backup power generator to provide basic services.

“We have implemented a plan to re-establish main power generation and are working to restore full operational capability as soon as possible.”

TAQA ‘reduced the number of non-essential personal’

The platform initially lost power at 1:30 am and cause 18 workers to be flown home as their work could not continue.

There were still 102 people working onboard Tern following the departure of these “non-essential personal”.

The North Sea operator added: “TAQA has reduced the number of non-essential personal onboard until main power is restored and planned activities can recommence.”

Taqa
Taqa operates several North Sea installations, including Tern Alpha

Following the initial power outage, backup generators onboard the rig ensured that the crew were not without power for too long as electricity was quickly restored.

At the time a TAQA spokesperson said: “The platform has established basic services power generation and the crew are working to reinstate main power generation as soon as possible.

“There was no evacuation of employees. However, 18 people are being flown onshore today as their work scopes can’t continue and 102 people remain on board with safety our priority.”

Tern to be decommissioned

Allseas won what it has described as the largest ever single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight with TAQA last year, for removal post 2025.

Taqa previously said it expects to cease production at Tern around Q4, 2023.

The contract with TAQA will see Allseas remove the Tern platform along with the Eider Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

The aim of the project is to reuse or recycle a minimum of 95% of the materials from the dismantling process, however, Allseas has not disclosed where they will be taken to shore for removal.

The company said it is the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date, with the topsides and jackets to be removed weighing around 114,000 tonnes.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts