Shell profits cut by half as oil and gas prices cool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell profits cut by half as oil and gas prices cool

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 7:46 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 8:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergShell profits oil gas
Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

Supermajor Shell (LON: SHEL) is the latest oil and gas producer to see its profits diminish year-on-year after the heady heights of 2022.

For the first six months of 2023, the energy giant made income before tax of $19.7 billion, roughly half the $36.9bn it made during the same period last year.

Revenue for H1 was $162bn, compared to $184bn in 2022, while adjusted earnings, the group’s preferred financial yardstick, topped $14bn, down from $20.5bn.

In Q2 alone, Shell’s pre-tax profits were $5.3bn, a sharp decline from the previous quarter when the company posted takings of $14bn.

A sustained drop in oil and gas prices means several companies, including TotalEnergies and Equinor, have posted diminished year-on-year takings this week.

Optimism despite drop

Despite the narrowing of margins chief executive Wael Sawan delivered an upbeat assessment of the London-listed group’s latest financials.

He confirmed a 15% increase in the company dividend, making good on a pledge made during Shell’s capital markets day earlier this year.

There will also be further rounds of share buybacks – with $3bn to be completed by Q3 – as the group’s board try to improve the company’s standing in the eyes of investors.

In recent months several senior figures at the company have repeatedly claimed that Shell stocks are undervalued given its size, activities and portfolio.

Shell also lowered its cash capex outlook range for 2023 to between $23bn and $26bn, another of the pledges made at its capital markets day.

shell renewables © Bloomberg
A logo at the Shell Plc booth on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Reacting to the group’s latest set of results, Mr Sawan said: “Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment.

“Today we are delivering on our Capital Markets Day commitment of a 15% dividend increase. We are going further on our buyback guidance by commencing a $3 billion programme for the next three months and, subject to Board approval, at least $2.5 billion at the Q3 2023 results.

“As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent.”

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Lower oil and gas prices have hit Shell’s revenues and profitability. The company had previously set the scene with downgrades in its earnings estimates to reflect a more normalised trading environment, but it has still missed expectations with today’s results.

“The share buyback programme and increased dividend are good news for shareholders, but will inevitably come with questions attached in the current environment.”

Pierce a highlight

Operational highlights for the quarter include the restart of operations at the Pierce field in the UK North Sea in April.

It followed a major redevelopment of the aging asset, about 165 miles east of Aberdeen, to allow it to produce gas – for years the field had only been producing oil.

The Haewene Brim FPSO, which serves Shell’s Pierce field.

Pierce is a joint arrangement between Shell (92.52%) and Ithaca Energy (7.48%).

Climate activists target Shell HQ

Shell’s position amongst the oil and gas elite makes it a frequent focus for environmental groups.

And this morning it was no different as campaigners erected a giant spoof advertising billboard outside the group’s London headquarters.

Greenpeace wants to call out the company for posting billions in profits, “while devastating wildfires linked to climate change are causing devastation across Southern Europe, North Africa and North America”.

The billboard, which features an image of a Greek firefighter battling to contain a wildfire near Athens last week, is emblazoned with Shell’s logo and features the slogan “Our profit, your loss”.

© Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace protesters erect a giant spoof billboard outside Shell’s HQ accusing them of fueling climate change and therefore complicity in last week’s devastating wildfires in Southern Europe as the company announced billions in profits from the last three months.

Maja Darlington, campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “While millions attempt to rebuild their lives after months of extreme weather wreaked havoc from Rhodes to Rajasthan, Shell is upping oil and gas production, slashing investment in renewables and posting billions of dollars in profits. They’re partying like there’s no tomorrow and ordinary people around the world are being forced to pick up the tab.

“It is blazingly clear that global leadership is needed to end this fossil fuel free-for-all, but instead the UK government is flip-flopping on its climate commitments and further enriching the oil giants with new fossil fuel developments. It’s time for the government to find its backbone and force Shell and the rest of the industry to stop drilling and start paying for the damage they are already causing around the world.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts