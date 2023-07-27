Oil majors keep buybacks at the forefront even as profits plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil majors keep buybacks at the forefront even as profits plunge

Shell, TotalEnergies and Repsol announced combined buybacks of almost $6 billion on Thursday.
By Bloomberg
27/07/2023, 2:46 pm
© Shutterstock / Tada Imagesoil majors buybacks profits

Europe’s oil and gas companies are sticking to multibillion-dollar buyback plans even as their profits tumble from the record highs seen last year.

Shell (LON: SHEL), TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) and Repsol announced combined buybacks of almost $6 billion on Thursday, despite posting an average decline in adjusted net income of more than 50%. It was further proof that the industry continues to prioritize payouts to investors as energy markets normalize after last year’s crisis.

“This quarter doesn’t have the fireworks of last year, but it’s an inflection point as how the sector is being perceived as more reliable” in its shareholder returns, Christyan Malek, head of energy strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said by phone.

The results were broadly in line with earlier reports from industry peers Chevron and Equinor (OSLO: EQNR), where the decline in oil and gas dragged earnings lower even as production increased.

The drop in profitability isn’t only a reflection of lower prices, but also reduced volatility. Shell and TotalEnergies both highlighted the weaker performance of their gas-trading units, which last winter generated big returns diverting cargoes of liquefied natural gas to energy-starved Europe.

The continent is in a much better place this year, with gas storage likely to be about 90% full by the start of winter, Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said on a call with reporters.

Shell increased its dividend as previously announced and said it would buy back $3 billion worth of shares over the next three months and at least $2.5 billion after that. That’s slightly ahead of the $5 billion of repurchases previously pledged for the second half.

TotalEnergies committed to buying back another $2 billion of shares for the third quarter in a row. Repsol said it would repurchase as much as €850 million ($943 million) of shares.

Despite the increased returns, the response from investors ranged from muted to negative. Shell shares dropped 1.2% to 2,368 pence as of 1:47 p.m. in London. TotalEnergies was little changed at  54.33 euros and Repsol rose 0.9%.

Shell’s buyback was in line with expectations but its operational guidance suggested some downside to consensus estimates for the third quarter, said Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo. TotalEnergies’ results were broadly neutral, with the company probably deferring any major announcements to its capital markets day in September, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.

Eni and Exxon Mobil will publish their second-quarter earnings on Friday. Sawan has made it a priority to narrow Shell’s valuation gap with the US giant by maintaining “ruthless” financial discipline and refocusing the company on the higher returns of its core oil and gas business.

Over time, the European majors should make progress on this ambition, said JPMorgan’s Malek. “These companies are showing an ability to generate bigger cash returns. This consistency could start attracting generalists back in,” he said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts