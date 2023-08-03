ESG focus grows for APAC firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

ESG focus grows for APAC firms

“As investment mandates become more emission-conscious, over time these six companies will progressively face a growing challenge in refinancing or gaining new bond financing for expansion,” says the IEEFA report.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/08/2023, 7:01 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Tom Young / MidjournSupplied by Tom Young / Midjourney / Creative Commons licence
Supplied by Tom Young / Midjourney / Creative Commons licence

Oil and gas companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region tend to be further behind their EU and US peers in terms of decarbonisation plans. They are increasingly feeling investor pressure to decarbonise, according to industry figures.

A study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found only 11 of the top 20 oil and gas producing companies in APAC had net zero targets. “Most” had not yet developed interim targets or detailed implementation plans.

All but one of the top 20 producing companies based in the EU have net zero targets. Four of these set interim 2030 targets. All of the top 20 oil and gas producing companies based in North America have net zero targets.

But oil and gas companies in Asia are starting to feel increasing pressure to set targets and decarbonise.

“Based on my observations and engagement with APAC financial institutions, both equity and debt holders of oil and gas companies are increasingly asking questions around decarbonisation plans,” said Christina Ng, one of the authors of the IEEFA report, ‘The Financing Landscape of APAC Oil and Gas Industry’.

“Stranded asset risk and the financial impacts of climate-related risks in the sector are well acknowledged within the region. Additionally, many institutions are committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with the Paris Agreement,” Ng added.

Under pressure

Firms in the APAC region are more reliant on equity than debt financing as a source of capital, IEEFA said. This means they may have felt less pressure to decarbonise than firms in other regions looking to raise debt finance from lenders.

Another likely factor is that states own many of the larger players in APAC. For these states, oil and gas contributes significantly to GDP, according to Ng.

However, the largest firms in the region have a combination of high outstanding borrowings and significant investment plans that may require them to establish more robust decarbonisation strategies to satisfy investors, the IEEFA report found.

Firms that fall into this category include China’s CNOOC, Petrochina and Sinopec, Australia’s Woodside and Santos and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC).

“As investment mandates become more emission-conscious, over time these six companies will progressively face a growing challenge in refinancing or gaining new bond financing for expansion,” says the IEEFA report.

A number of financial institutions in the EU and US have joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). This is a group committed to phasing out fossil fuel financing. Members include BlackRock, HSBC and Natwest.

Although lenders and bond investors based in China and India – which account for around two-thirds of the debt capital used by the top 27 borrowers in the oil and gas sector – are not yet members of GFANZ, membership is likely to grow over the coming years.

“Some regional lenders such as DBS Bank and OCBC Bank already have policies in place to phase out financing in the oil and gas sector,” said Ng.

Dashes for gases

One strategy for firms in the EU and the US has been to slow oil investments and increase gas exploration. Gas can be used as a lower-carbon alternative to coal for power generation. This is also an option for APAC firms looking to decarbonise.

“Targets and regulatory pressures mean coal is likely to trend down [from 60-70%] to 40% in the APAC energy mix,” said Calvin Ho, partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, speaking on a webinar organised by the firm. “A lot of regulatory push is towards gas being used as the bridge.”

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) reports APAC gas demand at just over 900 billion cubic metres in 2021. It expects this to reach 1,600 bcm in 2050.

Another option is to invest in renewables, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen. Feed-in tariffs (FiTs) and favourable regulatory environments have incentivised these investments in the EU and US.

Japan, China and South Korea have clean energy budgets that could help with deployment of these technologies. However, smaller nations such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam may need to find other ways to encourage rollout. Otherwise, they may need to wait until technology costs fall.

Lenders are likely to reward early movers, according to Hartley Clay, head of Asia Pacific Energy Investment Banking at Jefferies. Clay was speaking on the same webinar.

“There is going to be a need for big projects to be financed and banks are gearing up for that,” he said. “Energy poor economies should have a greater incentive to take leadership … whoever builds the first market and regulatory framework will set the template for the rest of the world.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts