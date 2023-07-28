‘We need to try’: Aberdonians call to reuse Shell building to save carbon emissions from demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘We need to try’: Aberdonians call to reuse Shell building to save carbon emissions from demolition

By Lottie Hood
28/07/2023, 4:45 pm
Shell Aberdeen hq
Wasn't it going to be used as a hospital? Shell's former North Sea HQ in Tullos.

Activists have banded together to demand a rethink on plans to demolish a prominent landmark – for the sake of the environment.

Energy giant Shell last week revealed plans to demolish its former HQ in Tullos, which has lain empty since the firm took over a more central spot at the Silver Fin on Union Street.

The five-story block in Tullos is one of the city’s most distinctive buildings.

Built in the 1970s, the site reflected the silver city’s booming fortune in oil and gas.

While the loss of the familiar silhouette may cause a few some sorrow, one group of Aberdonians are objecting on completely other grounds – the environmental impact of demolition.

In a letter addressed to Aberdeen City Council, architects and climate change activists say the demolition would emit a large amount of carbon emissions.

While the plans were not open for public comment, they group has requested the proposals are put on hold to see if another solution can be found.

Huge amount of carbon emissions in building materials

Matt Clubb, who first drafted the letter, said carbon emissions during construction and maintenance account for 65% of the carbon emissions over the entire lifetime of the building.

He said the environmental impact of materials used to build structures in the UK is “completely unregulated”.

Although an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was undertaken for the demolition plan, Mr Clubb said they did not take into account the carbon emissions created from knocking down the building.

SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION, TULLOS OFFICE COMPLEX, ABERDEEN.<br />– Picture by KAMI THOMSON .14-06-07

The owner of architectural design practice mwclubb said: “I’ve written this letter because on a really basic level Shell and the council have made a decision that this building is going to be demolished.

“It doesn’t appear as if they’ve consulted anyone within the public sphere or even measured the impact of the carbon emissions.

“There’s such a huge amount of emissions in buildings already that if we demolish and rebuild then we can forget our Net Zero targets.”

While the report states over 90% of the materials from the site can be reused in other buildings, Mr Clubb said this will all take time and will require the use a lot of heavy machinery and transport.

‘We have to try’

He and other concerned professionals and activists hope to delay the plans and open up the consultation to the public.

Especially with plans for Aberdeen’s energy transition zone (ETZ) “campus model”in the works, Mr Clubb said it was a “perfect example” on how to mitigate extra emissions and reuse existing buildings.

He said although it could be “challenging” to bring the former Shell HQ up to scratch, some believed it was “doable”.

Following this year’s extreme temperatures and wildfires, Mr Clubb said reducing emissions has never been more urgent.

“I think we have to try,” he added.

“It would certainly need more insulation and more air tightness to make the building less leaky.

“But we should be giving a nod to the history and saying ‘yeah it was the Shell building for decades and now it’s this other thing.’

“There’s a whole suite of things that it could be used if we really embraced the transition.”

Shell declined to comment.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached to comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts