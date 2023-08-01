‘BP has clearly underperformed’ – analysts react to oil giant’s latest results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘BP has clearly underperformed’ – analysts react to oil giant’s latest results

By Hamish Penman
01/08/2023, 12:04 pm Updated: 01/08/2023, 12:16 pm
© Supplied by Andrew DykesOil and gas analysts have been sharing their thoughts after BP (LON: BP) published its latest set of financial results on Tuesday.
Opinions on the London-listed group’s recent performance differ dramatically, after it became the latest supermajor to report diminished, but still weighty, takings.

For the second quarter of the years BP posted net profits of $2.58 billion, a 69% drop from the same quarter of 2022, which stood at $8.45bn.

The hefty decrease was put down to “significant turnaround activity and weaker margins”, as well as oil and gas prices falling from the highs of last year.

BP results: How much did it earn and how much windfall tax did it pay?

Despite the arguably underwhelming performance, BP’s top brass were bullish about the company’s prospects.

And John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, believes the group is in a better position than its rivals.

He said: “As expected, BP’s results are similar to Shell’s last week – but there are strategic differences that are worth highlighting. A declining oil price environment and, with that, a significant fall in profits are the headlines, but BP is still in a robust position when you look over a longer period.

A worker looks out at BP’s ETAP platform in the North Sea.

“The energy company has focused more than rivals on diversifying, and that is called out in today’s update with the completion of the acquisition of TravelCenters of America and its entry into the German offshore wind market.

“BP also has strong credentials in carbon capture, which offers potential yet to be realised. The litmus test is share buybacks and BP has announced a further $1.5 billion, on top of a 10% dividend hike, indicating confidence from management despite the headline reduction to profits.”

‘Clearly underperformed’

In the last few days the likes of Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor have all reported vastly reduced quarterly takings, the result of cooling commodity prices.

Even with the dips across the board, Panmure Gordon’s Ashley Kelty says BP is notable for the scale at which it missed targets.

He said: “While the profits tumbled like the fellow majors, the drop in BP’s profits were down far greater at -69% and missed vs consensus on pretty much every metric.

“While commodity prices have softened, BP has clearly underperformed relative to the fellow majors. Investor’s fury will be mitigated slightly by the higher dividend and buybacks.”

Low carbon bets in the UK

In the UK BP has significantly boosted its low-carbon operations with a 40% stake in the Viking CCS project, acreage in the INTOG leasing round, and advancements in hydrogen.

Bernard Looney, the groups’ chief executive, also used his analyst call to reiterated the importance of Britain to the company’s objectives.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney

Olly Anibaba, an analyst at investor research firm Third Bridge, said: “BP’s agreement to take a 40% stake in the Viking carbon capture storage project in the North Sea illustrates the company’s commitment to low carbon projects. The region along with US shale is seen as the best location to boost oil and gas production in the short term. Our specialists believe the upstream US onshore projects require less development time and offer a greater return on investment.”

