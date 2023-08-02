North Sea helicopter firms struck hard as rising costs and windfall tax grip industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

North Sea helicopter firms struck hard as rising costs and windfall tax grip industry

By Ryan Duff
02/08/2023, 11:24 am Updated: 02/08/2023, 12:37 pm
© BabcockOHS helicopter landing in Aberdeen

Offshore Helicopter Services has said it plans to cut jobs due to a reduction in customer activity, a problem its peers share, says an industry analyst.

Steve Robertson, director of Air & Sea Analytics told Energy Voice: “The issue of reduced flying hours is not unique to OHS.

“Other operators in the field are still seeing lower activity levels vs January 2020,” Mr Roberston explained, as they all struggle to do business in a “fragmented” market for North Sea air operations.

The North Sea helicopter operator confirmed on Tuesday that it had decided to reduce staffing levels due to a “tough economic climate, as well as the fallout from Government decisions around the windfall tax, and lower than normal client activity levels.”

Staff were informed of the decision at a town hall on Monday, with attempts being made to renegotiate contracts.

The number of jobs being cut has not been disclosed for its OHS’ Aberdeen base or any of its facilities.

OHS also flies out of Sumburgh Airport in Shetland and Esbjerg in Denmark.

Windfall tax and rising costs

Mr Robertson also supported the helicopter operator’s claim that windfall tax is impacting the business.

The director of Air & Sea Analytics said: “The smash and grab windfall tax from the Government hasn’t helped the UK market and we have seen an exodus of aircraft out of the UK to offshore regions exhibiting growth such as Norway and Brazil.”

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, also blamed the controversial fiscal policy for its decision to cut 350 jobs.

The helicopter market has not avoided the rising costs that have been plaguing other areas of the energy sector, such as offshore wind.

The analyst explained that “the market for aircraft is tight” and the cost of leasing a helicopter is rising. It is worth noting that all of OHS’ aircraft are leased.

A S92 operated by Babcock, now known as OHS

With rising costs and poor market conditions, helicopter operators, such as OHS, are left with a dilemma.

“Either helicopter operators pass higher costs onto their end clients or they have to absorb them and, frankly speaking, in a competitive market such as Aberdeen none of the operators are able to enjoy the sorts of margins where they can just absorb double-digit annual increases in costs,” Steve Robertson said.

‘Race to the bottom’

With oil and gas companies dedicating “circa 2% of overall offshore operational spending” to offshore helicopters, the market continues “to squeeze the companies providing this mission-critical and safety-critical service.”

An anonymous Energy Voice reader said that “the oil industry refuses to come to the table collectively” to address the problem.

They added that the is “only one” outcome they can see for this “which is a degradation of safety.”

This market trend brings about what the reader described as a “race to the bottom” for helicopter operators in the North Sea as firms compete to be the cheapest provider of flights.

The ‘fragmented’ Aberdeen market

According to Mr Robertson, “The Aberdeen offshore rotorcraft market is too fragmented,” which also works against the OHS and its fellow operators in the north-east of Scotland.

“Attempts to address this and return the market to equilibrium have been thwarted by ill-advised and poorly-judged government intervention.”

Babcock CHC © DCT Media/ Chris Sumner
An H175 helicopter at Babcock’s hangar in Aberdeen.

As OHS looks to let go of some of its staff and review its equipment requirements, firms in the offshore helicopter market are “desperate to hire” workers with experience and talent.

Steve Robertson concluded: There are companies in Aberdeen and all over the world that are desperate to hire talented and experienced aviation professionals.

“This will be distressing for OHS employees in the short term, but they will also know that there are companies out there that will reward their skills and efforts appropriately.

