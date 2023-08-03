Pensioner ire grows as BP snubs inflation payout and ups dividend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Pensioner ire grows as BP snubs inflation payout and ups dividend

By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2023, 7:00 am
© Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA WireFile photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign.
File photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign.

Pensioners complained that BP’s decision to reject a request for an inflation-linked increase in payments is “not acceptable” in the face of healthy profits and rising payouts to shareholders.

BP (LON:BP) this week announced net profits of just under $2.6bn for Q2, further angering a growing group of pensioners who say they have seen the value of their plan slashed by over 10% in the face of rising inflation.

At the same time, the supermajor said it would increase its dividend by 10% to 7.2 cents per share and announced a further $1.5bn in share buybacks to be completed before its Q3 results.

Despite its profitability, nearly 70,000 members of a UK defined benefit scheme were told that the company would not make discretionary increases above the scheme’s cap of a 5% RPI-linked increase.

It follows an appeal to BP’s board and chief executive Bernard Looney last year in which the scheme’s independent trustees sought a further 4% increase to disbursements in light of rising living and energy costs.

The company said in June that it was “a difficult decision” not to grant the award, and that it had to balance the interests of stakeholders around the world, including employees and retirees.

The group contests that the failure to match inflation has resulted in an effective 11% reduction in their real-terms income over the past two years, and that the proposals would have a minor effect on the fund, which currently holds a £6bn surplus.

Over that same period, they point out that Mr Looney has received a 477% increase in his own total remuneration, which topped £10m in 2022.

Buy-in blow up

It was later reported that the supermajor is in talks with multiple insurers over a buy-in deal for the £30bn scheme in what could be the largest pensions agreement of its kind in the industry.

The campaign group allege that these discussions and the possible sale are “the real reason” why BP has refused to keep its payouts aligned with inflation.

BP said last month that, as part of the potential deal, there would not be a full sale of the scheme, and it would “continue to operate as normal under the oversight of its independent trustee board”.

There is no guarantee that any buy-in deal will be reached.

Speaking on behalf of the BP Pensioner Group, Nick Coleman said this week: “The refusal of BP’s chief executive to even discuss his decision to reject the independent Pension Fund Trustees recommendation is not acceptable and falls short of the standards expected of a leader of a company such as BP.

“The impact of that decision falls upon 60,000 members of the Pension Fund – the same people who spent much of their working lives creating the company that he now leads.

“We urge the CEO and board to reconsider this decision and engage with BP’s pensioners so this dispute can be swiftly resolved.”

The group held a “social media day of action” during the company’s 1 August results day in a bid to send “a strong signal” that the campaign did not intend to back down.

The pensioners’ group – whose ranks have swelled from 1,300 last month to over 1,700 today – says it intends to announce the next step in a possible legal challenge against the decision soon.

