Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-headquartered Asco unveils new MD for Australia operations

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
03/08/2023, 4:41 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Big PartnershipAsco Australia operations
Warren McHardie formally took up the job on Monday.

Energy logistics firm Asco has appointed Warren McHardie as managing director of its operations in Australia, effective from Monday.

Boasting over 20 years of experience in management roles in the marine, oil and gas, and logistics industries Mr McHardie “brings diverse expertise”.

Before joining Aberdeen-headquartered Asco he served as general manager – commercial and business development for Bhagwan Marine, a leading Australian Marine Solutions provider.

Fraser Stewart, Asco’s managing director – international, said: “I am delighted to welcome Warren as the new leader of our Australian business. His proven leadership capabilities, experience, and expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our team as we continue to grow our services in the region.”

In his role, Mr McHardie will be based at ASCO’s regional head office in Perth and will be responsible for leading the established teams in Perth, Dongara and Darwin.

His focus will be on driving sustainable growth, expanding the firm’s market presence, and delivering a high level of service to customers and stakeholders.

Mr McHardie said: “I am pleased to join ASCO at such an exciting stage of growth in Australia. ASCO has a long-standing reputation for providing its customers with high-quality logistics and materials management services and I look forward to building on this strong foundation, to drive the company’s growth.”

