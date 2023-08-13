Aberdeen headquartered Asco acquired by private equity firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen headquartered Asco acquired by private equity firm

By Ryan Duff
14/08/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by ASCOMike Pettigrew, UK MD, ASCO, who will become CEO later this year.
Aberdeen-headquartered logistics group ASCO has been bought over by the UK-based private equity firm, Endless LLP.

The firms say that the acquisition – made for an undisclosed sum – will strengthen ASCO’s position in the growing renewables and new energy markets.

Following the takeover, ASCO aims to capitalise on the “increasing opportunities presented by the energy transition.”

The materials management and logistics provider previously announced that Mike Pettigrew will take on the chief executive role on 2 October from Peter France, and ASCO has confirmed that this is still the case.

Mr Pettigrew joined the company in March 2022 as general manager for the group’s AFM (Asco Freight Management) and Seletar businesses. He was appointed UK managing director last November.

The acquisition will also mark the exit of investment consortium Zander Topco, the current owner which bought the firm from DH Private Equity Partners in 2020.

ASCO’s last published accounts show turnover for the 2021 calendar year came in at £419  million, up £72m, or nearly 21%, from about £347m in the previous 12 months.

Asked how the takeover would affect jobs at the firm, an ASCO spokesman said: “This is a positive development for the employees of ASCO as the new owner looks to grow the business and support the energy transition industry as it develops.

“This will provide significant opportunities over the years for current employees and the next generation.”

‘Leveraging over 50 years’ of offshore experience

The north-east company has over 1,000 employees in the UK with a further 500 across its international operations.

Mr Pettigrew commented: “Over the last few years, ASCO has succeeded in supporting its longstanding existing customer base whilst also expanding into the renewables market, actively contributing to numerous wind projects in the North Sea.

“Our commitment to supporting all new energy development has led us to build strategic alliances in cutting-edge energy ventures such as carbon capture utilisation and storage and hydrogen.

“Leveraging over 50 years of extensive offshore logistics experience, we look forward to working closely with Andy and the team at Endless to further build on our growth during this exciting period for the energy industry.”

Endless has offices in London, Leeds and Manchester and has invested in over 100 businesses.

Andy Ross, partner at Endless said: “We are delighted to support Mike and the entire ASCO team on the next stage of their journey. ASCO is a fantastic business with great potential for further growth.

“It is an exciting time in the energy sector both in the UK and internationally. ASCO is well placed to support its customers to accelerate the energy transition.”

ASCO was advised by Piper Sandler for corporate finance, the firm received legal advice from Ashurst, and financial and tax Due diligence from Deloitte.

ASCO management received legal advice from Burness Paull.

