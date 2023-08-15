Seadrill sticks with floater focus, launches $250m buyback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Seadrill sticks with floater focus, launches $250m buyback

By Andrew Dykes
15/08/2023, 7:46 am Updated: 15/08/2023, 11:55 am
© Ole Jørgen / LundinSeadrill ceo
Seadrill's West Hercules rig

Drilling rig operator Seadrill vowed to continue its focus on the floating segment after a profitable second quarter in which it completed its purchase of Aquadrill.

Pre-tax profits at the Oslo and New York-listed drilling firm (NYSE / OSE:SDRL) reached $107 million – more than double the $44m for the first three months of the year.

Operating revenues also grew to $414m, though inflationary pressure and the growth of its fleet saw operating expenses surge by 41% to $89m.

The company formally completed its acquisition of Aquadrill in April, boosting its average rig count from nine to 13 in the early part of the quarter. Contract revenues across its fleet held at an average of $276,000 and economic utilization of 93%.

Meanwhile, the firm said it had focused increasingly on the floater segment in its acquisition and divestiture strategy, believing that “this part of the rig market will produce the most growth and value”.

Seadrill now owns 12 benign deepwater floaters, beyond the two it manages as part of a 50:50 joint venture with Sonangol; three harsh-environment rigs; and four jackups, three of which it plans to sell consistent with ongoing fleet refinement.

Accordingly, in June it also announced the potential sale of three jackup rigs and related interest in its 50:50 joint venture with Gulf Drilling International, and completed the sale of its three tender-assist units to affiliates of Energy Drilling at the end of July, generating a further $85m.

The potential Qatar deal would cover the West Castor, West Telesto and West Tucana jack-ups, which are bareboat chartered by Seadrill to Gulfdrill.

Total backlog grew to $2.6 billion as of the end of June, reflecting approximately $203 million of contract additions, supported mainly by multi-well contract extensions for two drillships – the Sonangol Quenguela and the West Gemini – in Angola.

“We delivered strong results this quarter, and the full year continues to be in line with previous guidance. This quarter, we executed decisively on strategic initiatives that simplify and strengthen our organization,” said president and CEO Simon Johnson.

“We established greater scale with the closing of the Aquadrill acquisition. We continued to refine our fleet through value-accretive asset divestitures, completing the sale of three tender-assist units at attractive valuations and announcing intentions to sell our jackup fleet in Qatar. We also strengthened our financial position, refinancing our secured debt at competitive rates to reduce our cost of capital and improve our strategic flexibility.”

At the same time, the company launched an open-ended share repurchase program targeting up to $250m of outstanding common shares.

