WoodMac tips oil and gas exploration spend to average $22bn a year through to 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

WoodMac tips oil and gas exploration spend to average $22bn a year through to 2027

Driving the looming increase is tailwinds from attractive exploration economics, the need for energy security and the emergence of new frontiers.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 8:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Well-Safe SolutionsOil and gas exploration spend is expected to average $22 billion per annum in real terms up to 2027, according to WoodMac.
A sunset viewed from the Well-Safe Guardian rig.

Oil and gas analysts are anticipating a bounce back in exploration spend from the historic lows of recent years.

Investment, excluding appraisal, is expected to average $22 billion per annum in real terms up to 2027, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie.

Driving the looming increase is tailwinds from attractive exploration economics, the need for energy security and the emergence of new frontiers.

Those three factors will combine to ill incentivise oil and gas companies, led by NOCs and majors, to increase exploration spending over the next five years.

The predictions for investment are included in Wood Mackenzie’s latest report, entitled ‘exploration quietly recovering’.

“Explorers will become bolder in the coming years,” said Julie Wilson, director of global exploration research at the consultancy group.

“While this rebound might surprise some, it must be seen in context. Exploration went through a boom during 2006-2014 and spend peaked at US$79 billion (in 2023 terms). But in the prior six years, the average was US$27 billion per year in 2023 terms.

“While spending will increase, it won’t return to anywhere close to past highs and there will likely be a ceiling on the increase. There is a lack of high-quality prospects that would satisfy today’s economic and ESG metrics and a continued focus on capital discipline will keep a lid on overspending.”

Beginning this year, growth in spending is projected to increase 6.8% over 2022 totals – in real terms.

A major driver for this increased activity, WoodMac explains, is the robust business case.

According to the group, full-cycle returns from exploration have been consistently above 10% since 2018 and exceeded 20% in 2022.

“These positive results have increased confidence in exploration,” said Wilson.

“Improved results are down to many factors. Portfolio high-grading coupled with greater discipline in spending and prospect choice mean only the best prospects are drilled and waste is minimized. Efficiency gains also serve to enhance the returns from both development and exploration.”

In the long term, WoodMac expects deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions to provide the most growth opportunities for exploration, specifically the Atlantic Margin of Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“There are areas where leads and prospects are being worked up with recent seismic data, for example Uruguay, southern Argentina and deepwater Malaysia,” added Wilson.

“Future spend in ‘success case’ areas is additional exploration following success, whether that’s in a frontier like Namibia or Greece, or a more established province like Egypt’s Nile Delta.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts