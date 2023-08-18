Cnooc first-half profit slides as weaker oil prices hit driller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cnooc first-half profit slides as weaker oil prices hit driller

By Bloomberg
18/08/2023, 6:55 am
© BloombergCnooc earnings energy oil
Signage atop a Cnooc Ltd. filling station in Shanghai, China, on Monday, March 27, 2023. Cnooc is scheduled to release earnings results on March 29. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Cnooc Ltd. said its first-half profit declined as oil prices slumped over concerns about global growth, even as China’s biggest offshore driller benefited from strong output during the period.

The company reported net income of 63.8 billion yuan ($8.76 billion) for the first six months, down 11% from a year earlier, it said in a filing late Thursday. That follows a 6% decline in first-quarter earnings. Oil and gas output, however, rose 9% to 331.8 million barrels during the half.

Cnooc’s shares advanced as much as 2.4% in early Hong Kong trading Friday. Analysts said the company displayed resilience during the half, citing cost controls and the strong production growth.

Brent crude was on average 24% lower in the first half of the year than same period in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked fears of a global energy crisis. Prices have slipped this year as China’s sputtering exit from Covid restrictions has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.

With a relatively minuscule refining business, Cnooc remains more exposed than its peers to fluctuations in the crude oil market. Every $1 drop in benchmark rates can cut earnings by 3.4%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Capital expenditure rose 36% to 56.5 billion yuan, helped by overseas drilling in Guyana and Brazil and steady growth in domestic gas development, according to the stock filing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange released on Thursday.

Cnooc has pledged higher spending this year to lift volumes and is extending its operations into deeper waters, responding to Beijing’s calls on the sector to do more to curb reliance on fuel imports. Xi reiterated a focus on energy security last month and called for further reforms in China’s oil and gas sectors to ensure reliable supply.

Cnooc’s sister companies, PetroChina Co. and Sinopec, will report earnings later this month.

