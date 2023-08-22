RBC taps ex-Credit Suisse banker Perry for oil, gas dealmaking

Royal Bank of Canada hired Credit Suisse banker Tim Perry, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Perry, who held roles including global co-head of oil and gas investment banking at the Swiss lender, joined RBC Capital Markets as vice chairman, according to the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the appointment isn’t yet public. He was head of Credit Suisse’s Houston office, which is being shuttered as part of the bank’s takeover by UBS Group AG.

Spokeswomen for RBC and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Perry previously worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which Credit Suisse acquired in 2000. During his tenure, Credit Suisse advised on transactions including Concho Resources’ sale to ConocoPhillips and Parsley Energy’s sale to Pioneer Natural Resources Co.