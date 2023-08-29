Airswift acquires Worley recruitment division to support oil and gas workforce demand

Global workforce solutions provider has acquired Energy Resourcing, Worley’s recruitment and contractor management business.

The deal allows the firm to better support clients’ ambitions by providing access to an even deeper pool of oil and gas talent, spread across a broader range of industries and locations.

This includes enhancing the business’s presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, UK, and Europe.

Energy Resourcing will be fully integrated into Airswift’s existing brand, systems and processes.

It is the latest step in Airswift’s growth program, which includes its recent raising of bond finance, and consolidates its position as a leading provider of services to the energy, process, infrastructure, mining, construction and technology sectors.

Janette Marx, chief executive at Airswift, says: “We’re in growth mode and acquiring Energy Resourcing represents a fantastic step forward for Airswift. It allows us to supercharge our expansion by growing our global footprint and enlarging our already-unrivalled candidate database for clients. We’re also delighted that it further strengthens our relationship with Worley, already one of our most valued partners.

“Critically, the Energy Resourcing team shares our commitment to continual improvement and an ambition to be the best workforce solutions provider in our sectors. These shared cultural values perfectly equip us to not only ensure a seamless transition for Energy Resourcing into our business but to more effectively scale our offering to clients over the years to come.”

Ryan Hill, Managing Director at Energy Resourcing, says: “This is a hugely exciting move for all of us at Energy Resourcing. On one hand, we’ll be able to provide our clients with superior access to a global pool of talent, more diverse workforce solutions and more sophisticated support and systems from the wider Airswift community.

“On the other, it’s a great opportunity for our people to grow their careers within a bigger business, increase their chances to work on a broader client base and on a greater range of workforce solutions all around the world as well as accessing enhanced development programs.”