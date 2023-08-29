Airswift acquires Worley recruitment division to support oil and gas workforce demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Airswift acquires Worley recruitment division to support oil and gas workforce demand

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/08/2023, 8:01 am
Global workforce solutions provider has acquired Energy Resourcing, Worley’s recruitment and contractor management business.

The deal allows the firm to better support clients’ ambitions by providing access to an even deeper pool of oil and gas talent, spread across a broader range of industries and locations.

This includes enhancing the business’s presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, UK, and Europe.

Energy Resourcing will be fully integrated into Airswift’s existing brand, systems and processes.

It is the latest step in Airswift’s growth program, which includes its recent raising of bond finance, and consolidates its position as a leading provider of services to the energy, process, infrastructure, mining, construction and technology sectors.

Janette Marx, chief executive at Airswift, says: “We’re in growth mode and acquiring Energy Resourcing represents a fantastic step forward for Airswift. It allows us to supercharge our expansion by growing our global footprint and enlarging our already-unrivalled candidate database for clients. We’re also delighted that it further strengthens our relationship with Worley, already one of our most valued partners.

“Critically, the Energy Resourcing team shares our commitment to continual improvement and an ambition to be the best workforce solutions provider in our sectors. These shared cultural values perfectly equip us to not only ensure a seamless transition for Energy Resourcing into our business but to more effectively scale our offering to clients over the years to come.”

Ryan Hill, Managing Director at Energy Resourcing, says: “This is a hugely exciting move for all of us at Energy Resourcing. On one hand, we’ll be able to provide our clients with superior access to a global pool of talent, more diverse workforce solutions and more sophisticated support and systems from the wider Airswift community.

“On the other, it’s a great opportunity for our people to grow their careers within a bigger business, increase their chances to work on a broader client base and on a greater range of workforce solutions all around the world as well as accessing enhanced development programs.”

