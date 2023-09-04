Honeywell puts process emissions on watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Honeywell puts process emissions on watch

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
The world must tackle methane emissions to limit future temperature rises. While there have been a number of efforts launched on fugitive emissions, not enough scrutiny has been paid to process emissions, Honeywell’s Adrian Fielding explained.

The official, Honeywell’s general manager for emissions control and reduction, said process emissions had been unjustly overlooked.

“Not a lot of people talk about process emissions, they may be 10 times greater than fugitive emissions and over a longer period,” Fielding explained.

Any industrial process that is using gas, is likely to be emitting some gas, he noted. “If you’re losing gas, you’re losing profits, it’s just being vented into the atmosphere”, he said.

“The challenge the industry has is in the accuracy of reporting. There’s legislation around methane [emissions] and corporate standards, but the accuracy of data isn’t there now.”

Calculation on process emissions focuses on snapshots and estimates, he continued. Companies may carry out periodic testing through a flyover – of a satellite, aircraft or drone – or carry out manual checks.

Talking tech

Honeywell aims to tackle this problem through continuous monitoring, Fielding explained, “we’re changing the game”. The company offers two technologies to identify problems in this way.

Honeywell offers a “top-down camera that detects methane, and other gases, providing a continuous visual overview”. The second is a device around the size of a Coke can, Fielding said, which can be magnet-mounted in the “heart of operations. It’s quickly deployed and communicates wirelessly, and it can go right in the middle of the game.”

Analysing data from these two sources, using analytics to account for wind speed and direction, allows operators to find the source of emissions at the equipment level.

Operators can extend the use of this analysis, through optimising facility operations. A company can calculate how long a given piece can function, before beginning to leak, and then schedule preventative maintenance.

“You address those future emissions, while maintaining operations and profitably, by taking action now,” Fielding said. Honeywell espouses a philosophy of M2R2 – monitor, measure, report and reduce.

While the company is eager to make the case for continuous measurement, it takes time for industry and standards bodies to get to grips with new methods.

“There’s a need to embrace new technologies,” Fielding said, “it’s game changing what we can do”.

