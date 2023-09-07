Former oil exec picked for Ofgem chair

The government has named former oil executive Mark McAllister as its preferred candidate to chair Ofgem.

The agency said he would chair the governing body, the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), subject to confirmation by Parliament.

The Energy and Net Zero Select Committee will pick a date for an appointment hearing. Should it approve him, the new official should take up his post in November.

He will replace the current chair, Professor Martin Cave, who will have completed his five-year term.

McAllister chaired the Office for Nuclear Regulation since April 2019. Before that he was on the board of Monument and Lasmo.

He also founded and served as CEO of two start ups in the North Sea, Acorn and Fairfield Energy. He was most recently the CEO of PA Resources, listed in Sweden.

McAllister was also chair of the Oil Spill Prevention and Response Advisory Group (OSPRAG). Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) awarded him an honorary doctor of technology in 2009.

He is also the chair of Oasis Charitable Trust, which works in education and housing.