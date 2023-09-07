Former oil exec picked for Ofgem chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Former oil exec picked for Ofgem chair

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2023, 8:00 am Updated: 07/09/2023, 8:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Yui Mok/PA WireA general view of a household energy bill displayed on a mobile phone held next to a gas hob.
A general view of a household energy bill displayed on a mobile phone held next to a gas hob.

The government has named former oil executive Mark McAllister as its preferred candidate to chair Ofgem.

The agency said he would chair the governing body, the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), subject to confirmation by Parliament.

© Supplied by PA Resources
Mark McAllister, nominated chair of Ofgem. Supplied by PA Resources Date; Unknown

The Energy and Net Zero Select Committee will pick a date for an appointment hearing. Should it approve him, the new official should take up his post in November.

He will replace the current chair, Professor Martin Cave, who will have completed his five-year term.

McAllister chaired the Office for Nuclear Regulation since April 2019. Before that he was on the board of Monument and Lasmo.

He also founded and served as CEO of two start ups in the North Sea, Acorn and Fairfield Energy. He was most recently the CEO of PA Resources, listed in Sweden.

McAllister was also chair of the Oil Spill Prevention and Response Advisory Group (OSPRAG). Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) awarded him an honorary doctor of technology in 2009.

He is also the chair of Oasis Charitable Trust, which works in education and housing.

