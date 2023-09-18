BP CEO search is Big Oil’s best chance to fix its gender problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BP CEO search is Big Oil’s best chance to fix its gender problem

Big oil has yet to appoint its first-ever female CEO — something BP could soon change.
By Bloomberg
18/09/2023, 7:19 am
© BloombergBP CEO
Bernard Looney resigned as BP CEO last week.

Titans of the oil and gas world like Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc have successfully adapted to countless societal changes over the last century — war, nationalizations, even the climate movement.

But a major hurdle remains: Big oil has yet to appoint its first-ever female CEO — something BP (LON: BP) could soon change.

Last week, the 114-year old British oil company parted ways with its charismatic CEO Bernard Looney after multiple investigations found he failed to disclose several workplace relationships. What the board knew and when remains unclear. BP’s interim leader, Murray Auchincloss, is also in a relationship with a BP employee, though the company says it was fully disclosed when he became CFO.

Appointing a female CEO would send a clear message that the clubby era of petro-masculinity could finally be coming to an end. But doing so will require bucking more than a century of precedent: Only two women — Vicki Hollub at Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Meg O’Neill at Woodside Energy Group Ltd. — currently lead large international oil companies.

“It’s a very tough culture,” Jane Stevenson, global leader for CEO succession at executive search firm Korn Ferry, said in an interview. “In some companies, not all, everything is set up for male norms — and it makes it difficult.”

bp ceo © Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloo
Meg O’Neill.

In the US, women represent just 13% of the oil and gas C-suite, the lowest of any professional industry, according to McKinsey & Co. Worldwide, women occupy just 22% of jobs in oil and gas, making it the third-most gender imbalanced industry, according to a 2021 study by Boston Consulting Group and the World Petroleum Council. Despite the industry’s embrace of diversity and inclusion policies, that percentage was unchanged from four years earlier.

To explain the disparity, industry executives often point to the dearth of women studying science, technology, engineering and math. But this only accounts for part of the problem: While women earned only 22% of degrees in engineering in 2018, they earned 53% of STEM degrees, according to Pew Research.

In the BCG study, the top two career obstacles women cited were not being told of job opportunities and unfair performance evaluations. A review of the resources industry by the Australian government supported that study: It depicted an industry dominated by a macho culture rife with sexual harassment, one where employees promotions are based on personal recommendations rather than merit.

“I’m tired of hearing, where are the women?” Katie Mehnert, CEO of Ally Energy, a Houston-based human capital management company, said in an interview. “There’s not a lack of women. There’s a lack of visibility and opportunities for them to progress.”

bp ceo © Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/
Vicki Hollub.

Women who ascend the ranks in oil and gas tend to do so in finance, legal and human resources roles. Exxon and Shell currently have female chief financial officers and Chevron will appoint one within the next six months.

But in oil and gas, CFOs and general counsels rarely claim the top job: For CEOs, the industry tends to anoint candidates from the technical ranks. And women occupy only about 10% of technical and operational roles at any level of seniority, according to BCG.

When women do become managers in non-technical roles, they often don’t make it to the C-suite. In a 2021 study, the International Energy Agency found a “particularly acute” disparity between women in lower and senior management, with just 5% occupying top posts in the industry.

“All of this suggests that a further glass ceiling exists beyond the glass ceiling to enter senior management in general,” the IEA said.

BCG also found the number of women in business roles dropped 50% between mid-career positions and the higher ranks. And those women don’t tend to drop out of work — they join other industries.

“The reason for the decline may be that skills developed in these areas are more readily transferable to jobs outside the oil and gas industry,” said the BCG authors. If their existing employers don’t create an inclusive environment, they’ll leave, the report said.

In Australia, a 2022 government probe into discrimination into the resources industry found that almost half of Chevron Corp.’s employees in the country reported being bullied. A third said they had been sexually harassed in the previous five years.

In 2019, a Bloomberg News investigation of the Houston-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp. found a company where women often experienced sexual harassment and executives regularly had sex in their offices.

Last year, a separate Bloomberg investigation found that Exxon suffered substantial attrition during the pandemic due, in part, to a fear-laced culture that rewarded employees who looked and sounded like their managers. Exxon said this characterization is false.

Fortunately for BP, the company is more gender balanced than most of its industry peers. Women make up 39% of employees and 30% of senior leaders, both higher than before the pandemic. By 2030, BP aims to have women to fill at least half of its roughly 400 leadership roles and 40% of the positions at every other level, according to a company spokesperson.

In the wake of Looney’s departure, six of BP’s 11 top-ranked executives are women. Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, executive vice president of gas of low carbon energy and Carol Howle, executive vice president of trading, lead the internal list of CEO candidates. Both would represent a departure from BP’s culture of promoting engineers with extensive experience in operational roles in its oil and gas assets.

Appointing a woman to the CEO job at BP  “would send a message that this sector appreciates diversity of thought, background and gender which are essential in taking on the energy challenges of the future,” Mehnert said.

“BP has an opportunity to be the first.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts