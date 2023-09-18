SocGen plans to halt new oil, gas loans in strategy update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SocGen plans to halt new oil, gas loans in strategy update

By Bloomberg
18/09/2023, 2:36 pm
© BloombergThe Societe Generale headquarters in Paris.
The Societe Generale headquarters in Paris.

Societe Generale is planning to halt lending to some new oil and gas projects, as part of an updated strategy unveiled on Monday.

The French bank set a January deadline to stop providing financial products and services dedicated to so-called greenfield upstream oil and gas projects.

It also plans to phase out exposure to “private pure players” in upstream oil and gas by the beginning of next year. And SocGen promised to cut its financed emissions from oil and gas by 70% by the end of the decade, from a 2019 baseline.

It’s the latest bank to restrict access to capital for companies whose greenhouse gas emissions are doing the most damage to the planet, with BNP Paribas and HSBC Holdings having taken similar steps.

The International Energy Agency has made clear that halting new fossil fuel expansion is the only way to limit global heating to the critical threshold of 1.5C.

SocGen “is opening up an encouraging new chapter by finally adopting measures on oil and gas expansion,” Antoine Laurent, advocacy lead France for Reclaim Finance, said in an emailed comment. Bit it’s still “sparing its biggest clients.”

The bank “must make its support for oil and gas companies such as TotalEnergies conditional on ending the development of new oil and gas fields,” he said. Such steps are needed to “respond to the gravity of the climate emergency we face.”

Slawomir Krupa, SocGen’s chief executive officer, said on Monday the restrictions around fossil finance, which form part of a wider strategic review, underpin its goal of being a leader in environmental, social and governance finance.

The bank also announced a new €1 billion ($1.1 billion) fund that will invest in deals targeting the transition toward a low-carbon economy, nature-based solutions deals and “impact-driven opportunities.”

SocGen’s broader corporate strategy, which includes cuts to revenue and profitability targets, disappointed investors and the bank’s shares sank the most in six months.

