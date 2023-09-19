BP names Kate Thomson as interim CFO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP names Kate Thomson as interim CFO

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/09/2023, 9:56 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BPkate thomson bp
Interim CFO Kate Thomson.

BP (LON: BP) has named Kate Thomson as its new interim chief financial officer (CFO).

She replaces Murray Auchincloss at the London-listed supermajor, who last week was thrust into the role of interim CEO after the shock resignation of Bernard Looney, who stood down over “personal relationships” and misleading the board.

Kate Thomson is currently BP senior vice president, finance for production and opetations.

She has been with BP for 19 years across a number of senior financial roles, including treasurer and head of group tax.

Before joining BP in 2004, she worked at professional services firms including Ernest and Young in M&A tax, and as group head of tax for Charter plc.

She has also been a member of Aker BP for seven years and serves on the board of several BP Group companies.

Interim CEO Murray Auchincloss said: “Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim CFO. She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of bp, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function.

“I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver bp’s strategy.”

Last week, chair Helge Lund said the new CEO could be hired internally or externally, the latter potentially marking the first external hire for the top job in recent history.

While Mr Lund has ruled himself out, there are several internal candidate options for BP – read more here.

