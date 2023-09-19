BP names Kate Thomson as interim CFO

BP (LON: BP) has named Kate Thomson as its new interim chief financial officer (CFO).

She replaces Murray Auchincloss at the London-listed supermajor, who last week was thrust into the role of interim CEO after the shock resignation of Bernard Looney, who stood down over “personal relationships” and misleading the board.

Kate Thomson is currently BP senior vice president, finance for production and opetations.

She has been with BP for 19 years across a number of senior financial roles, including treasurer and head of group tax.

Before joining BP in 2004, she worked at professional services firms including Ernest and Young in M&A tax, and as group head of tax for Charter plc.

She has also been a member of Aker BP for seven years and serves on the board of several BP Group companies.

Interim CEO Murray Auchincloss said: “Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim CFO. She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of bp, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function.

“I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver bp’s strategy.”

Last week, chair Helge Lund said the new CEO could be hired internally or externally, the latter potentially marking the first external hire for the top job in recent history.

While Mr Lund has ruled himself out, there are several internal candidate options for BP – read more here.