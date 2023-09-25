Gordon Brown: States that profited from oil surge should pay global windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Gordon Brown: States that profited from oil surge should pay global windfall

By Ryan Duff
25/09/2023, 6:28 am
© Supplied by Jane Barlow/PA WireFormer prime minister Gordon Brown. Supplied by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Supplied by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

States which banked “staggering” profits from the high price of oil last year should pay a global windfall levy to help poorer nations in the fight against climate change, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

Nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Norway benefited from a “lottery-style bonanza” after their profits more than doubled in 2022 following the spike in the global oil price, the former Labour leader said.

Speaking ahead of the Cop28 summit in Dubai later this year, Mr Brown said a global windfall levy would help kick-start a wider agreement for a climate finance fund to support the global south this winter.

Mr Brown said: “Petro-states have recorded almost unimaginable profits from the rise in oil price in recent years.

“Pre-Covid, global oil and gas revenues were, according to the International Energy Association (IEA) running at 1.5 trillion dollars a year (£1.2 trillion) – in 2022, they soared to an unprecedented 4 trillion dollars (£3.3 trillion).

“To put these extraordinary figures into context, 4 trillion dollars is 20 times the entire global aid budget. It is an income so big that it exceeds the entire GDP of the United Kingdom.

“These producer states have done literally nothing to earn these extra profits. It represents one of the biggest-ever transfers of wealth from poor to rich nations.

“I am therefore calling on these states which have benefited so much to contribute to a new global windfall levy to help the fight against climate change.”

“Given that the high price of oil and gas has been the principal reason why an additional 141 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty, it is the very least they could do.”

Support for such a levy could trigger a wider agreement at the Cop28 summit which begins on November 30, the former prime minister said.

He has written to the new G20 chairman, Brazilian president Lula da Silva, asking him to hold a pre-Cop28 summit with the Opec states to agree the plan for the levy.

Mr Brown added: “The consequences of such a grand gesture would be immense.”

The Scottish former prime minister is the UN’s special envoy for global education and the World Health Organisation’s ambassador for global health financing.

