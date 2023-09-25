BP signs agreement with Subsea 7 and SLB ‘alliance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BP signs agreement with Subsea 7 and SLB ‘alliance’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/09/2023, 10:27 am Updated: 25/09/2023, 10:28 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BP/ Paul Mussobp subsea
L-R: Olivier Blaringhem of Subsea 7, Ewan Drummond of BP and Mads Hjelmeland of SLB.

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has signed an agreement with SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Subsea 7’s (OSLO: SUBC) “Subsea Alliance” to strengthen its global underwater projects.

SLB and Subsea 7 first put their “subsea integration alliance” in place in 2015, which was renewed in 2022 for a further seven years after a run of global wins.

BP has signed a memorandum of understanding with the pair in an “innovative commercial model” to enhance projects from concept selection through the entire life cycle.

It comes after wins with BP for the duo’s team up, including subsea dual-bore trees in the West of Shetland at the Schiehallion and Loyal fields.

The alliance also won work in 2022 with the major in Trinidad and Tobago.

The new agreement combines BP’s experience in building and executing projects with the contractors’ delivery of integrated subsea production systems (SPS)  and subsea, umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) systems.

bp schiehallion © Supplied by BP
The Glen Lyon FPSO, which serves the Schiehallion field in the West of Shetland.

A new team will be formed to oversee the activities programme, inclusive of BP, Subsea 7 and SLB subsidiary OneSubsea.

Ewan Drummond, BP’s SVP of projects, said: “The members of Subsea Integration Alliance have been a key supplier of bp for decades, and by combining our resources and knowledge, we can bring significant benefits to our customers and our stakeholders.

“Together we can safely deliver projects with improved project schedules, reducing our total cost of ownership and harnessing synergies through a collaborative one-team mindset. We look forward to getting to work.”

The MoU was signed at an official ceremony in London on September 22, 2023, that was attended by Ewan Drummond; Olivier Blaringhem; Louise Jacobsen Plutt, bp’s SVP of procurement; Kristian Siem, Subsea7 Chairman; John Evans, Subsea7 CEO; Steve Gassen, SLB President of Production Systems, and Mads Hjelmeland, SLB Director of Subsea Production Systems.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance and executive VP at Subsea 7, said: “This agreement marks a step change in how our highly collaborative teams will work together to achieve shared objectives for mutual value. Together with bp, we will deliver lower carbon energy to the world through enhancing long-term subsea performance.”

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts