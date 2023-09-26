Doug Barrie joins Gilson Gray as energy consultant

Gilson Gray, the law firm that opened a new Aberdeen office last year, has appointed Doug Barrie as an energy and oil and gas consultant.

Before taking on the job at Gilson Gray, Mr Barrie was a partner at Dubai-based Al Jallaf Advocates where he advised international energy and supply chain companies on acquisitions and divestments, compliance, regulatory work and more.

The firm’s new consultant has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Findlay Anderson, partner at Gilson Gray, said that the new appointment “adds to our capability in the corporate and energy space, enhancing our credentials in this important sector.”

Mr Barrie has worked in private practice and as in-house general counsel for various multinational businesses with operations across Africa, India, the Middle East, Asia, the USA and the UK.

Earlier in his career, the newly appointed consultant worked in legal roles at TotalEnergies, Occidental and Enterprise Oil where he advised on the take-over by Shell in 2002.

Mr Barrie has previously held senior leadership roles at Reliance Industries based in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company, Salamander Energy and Afren PLC.

‘Boost our presence in the market’

Firm partner, Findlay Anderson also said that the appointment of Mr Barrie will “boost” Gilson Gray’s presence in the market.

Doug Barrie commented: “Gilson Gray is going through a period of rapid growth and continues to build its reputation in the energy and oil and gas market.

“The energy sector itself is experiencing significant change, with the twin challenges of sustaining core oil and gas operations alongside the transition to renewables and the drive to net zero.

“I look forward to working alongside the team’s energy experts to support our clients during this critical time.”

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Findlay Anderson as a partner in Gilson Gray’s energy division and UK-wide corporate team, operating across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee and Lincoln.

Mr Anderson added: “Doug brings an enviable wealth of experience to our energy division and will boost our presence in the market, both in Aberdeen and London and internationally.”