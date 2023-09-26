Doug Barrie joins Gilson Gray as energy consultant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Doug Barrie joins Gilson Gray as energy consultant

By Ryan Duff
26/09/2023, 7:50 am
© Supplied by Gilson GrayGilson Gray has appointed Doug Barrie as an energy and oil and gas consultant.
Gilson Gray has appointed Doug Barrie as an energy and oil and gas consultant.

Gilson Gray, the law firm that opened a new Aberdeen office last year, has appointed Doug Barrie as an energy and oil and gas consultant.

Before taking on the job at  Gilson Gray, Mr Barrie was a partner at Dubai-based Al Jallaf Advocates where he advised international energy and supply chain companies on acquisitions and divestments, compliance, regulatory work and more.

The firm’s new consultant has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Findlay Anderson, partner at Gilson Gray, said that the new appointment “adds to our capability in the corporate and energy space, enhancing our credentials in this important sector.”

Mr Barrie has worked in private practice and as in-house general counsel for various multinational businesses with operations across Africa, India, the Middle East, Asia, the USA and the UK.

Earlier in his career, the newly appointed consultant worked in legal roles at TotalEnergies, Occidental and Enterprise Oil where he advised on the take-over by Shell in 2002.

Mr Barrie has previously held senior leadership roles at Reliance Industries based in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company, Salamander Energy and Afren PLC.

‘Boost our presence in the market’

Firm partner, Findlay Anderson also said that the appointment of Mr Barrie will “boost” Gilson Gray’s presence in the market.

Doug Barrie commented: “Gilson Gray is going through a period of rapid growth and continues to build its reputation in the energy and oil and gas market.

“The energy sector itself is experiencing significant change, with the twin challenges of sustaining core oil and gas operations alongside the transition to renewables and the drive to net zero.

“I look forward to working alongside the team’s energy experts to support our clients during this critical time.”

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Findlay Anderson as a partner in Gilson Gray’s energy division and UK-wide corporate team, operating across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee and Lincoln.

Mr Anderson added: “Doug brings an enviable wealth of experience to our energy division and will boost our presence in the market, both in Aberdeen and London and internationally.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts