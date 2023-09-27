Scott production hub celebrates 30 years since first oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Scott production hub celebrates 30 years since first oil

By Ryan Duff
27/09/2023, 8:21 am
CNOOC
The CNOOC-operated Scott platform

Celebrations have been held at the Scott production hub, around 115 miles north-east of Aberdeen, to recognise thirty years of production.

Discovered in 1983, the Scott field was expected to produce approximately 470 million barrels of oil.

The field was approved for development in 1990 and the Scott platform was installed, first oil was delivered just over three decades ago on 02 September 1993.

When it first started producing, Scott was the single largest producing platform in the UK North Sea, meeting 10% of the UK’s oil needs.

At its peak, the field was producing over 214,600 barrels of oil per day.

Since it began producing, Scott started supporting tieback production from the Telford and Rochelle fields.

CNOOC (TSX: CNU), operator of the Scott platform says that through “continued strategic development and a focus on safe and sustainable operations” more than 660 million barrels of oil equivalent have been produced at the site, with the Scott and Telford fields continuing to produce today.

© Supplied by Hunting plc
The platform on CNOOC’s Scott field.

Pan Yiyong, managing director for CNOOC International’s UK North Sea business, said: “We’re delighted to recognise this impressive milestone and celebrate the significant contribution to the UK energy industry from the Scott production hub over the past thirty years.

“As Operator of the Scott platform and on behalf of our co-venture partners, we thank the many people who have supported the asset and been instrumental to Scott’s enduring success.”

Selling Scott

It has been reported that CNOOC has been looking for buyers for its North Sea assets as it looks to exit the region.

Last year it was said that Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), NEO and Waldorf were “likely” to pick up CNOOC’s North Sea assets.

In addition to Scott, CNOOC has stakes in Buzzard, Golden Eagle and Telford.

Welligence vice president Dave Moseley said in 2022 that Harbour Energy, NEO and Waldorf were “likely bidders” for Cnooc’s UK portfolio.

Waldorf acquired interests in Scott and Telford fields as part of its North Sea acquisition spree not long before Mr Moseley said the firm would be in the running to pick up CNOOC assets.

