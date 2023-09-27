Shell staff question Wael Sawan’s shift from green spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell staff question Wael Sawan’s shift from green spending

By Ryan Duff
27/09/2023, 3:45 pm Updated: 27/09/2023, 3:48 pm
© BloombergShell profits oil gas
Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

Shell (LON: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan has come under pressure from within his own company urging him not to scale back renewables investment.

Reuters reports that it has seen the open letter, published on Shell’s internal site by two employees raising concerns.

During a capital markets day in July, Shell said it was reassessing its 2023 spending, including slowing investment in renewables as part of a move to boost returns.,

Reuters said the open letter, written by Shell employees Lisette de Heiden and Wouter Drinkwaard, states: “The recent announcements at and after the capital markets day deeply concern us.”

The pair added: “We can only hope the optics of the CMD [capital markets day] announcements are deceiving us and that Shell continues its path as a leader in the energy transition.”

At Shell’s Capital Markets Day the firm explained that by “constraining capital”, the company will be forced to make “tougher choices”, meaning that “only the most attractive projects will receive funding.”

That included “disciplined” investment in areas like CCUS and hydrogen.

Chief financial officer Sinead Gorman said: “At the heart of everything that we do will be a ruthless approach to capital allocation and a singular focus on creating long-term value.”

She added: “We will make every dollar count, be unemotional with our spend, and deliver performance, not promises.

“This is not just about distributions, but also about how we drive discipline across the entire organisation, enabling us to reduce both opex and capex.”

Both letter authors work in Shell’s low-carbon division and they posted their thoughts on Shell’s internal web.

Mr Sawan saw the letter and responded by saying: “For an organisation at the crux of the energy transition, there are no easy answers and no shortage of dilemmas or challenge.”

The London-listed supermajor’s boss concedes that not all of Shell’s employees will agree on the firm’s energy transition strategy but he said: “I feel good about the role Shell is, and will continue, to play.”

A Shell spokesperson also said that the firm appreciates that its employees are taking an interest in the direction of the business and its journey to net zero.

The firm added that it is playing “a meaningful role in addressing the energy transition” and at its Capital Markets Day it “set out those areas of the energy system of today and tomorrow where we are best placed to invest, compete and win.”

