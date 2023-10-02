BP concerned on inflation, state support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BP concerned on inflation, state support

BP “now has a chance to take all the grey hydrogen and start to decarbonise those refineries around the world. At the same time, we will oversize and create a traded product.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/10/2023, 3:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaBP’s Murray Auchincloss talking at Adipec on inflation and the energy transition
Picture shows; BP interim CEO Murray Auchincloss. Adipec. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 02/10/2023

BP has flagged supply chain issues as slowing its plans, while saying projects such as North Sea electrification would require more government support.

Interim CEO Murray Auchincloss said the company’s strategy was unchanged, despite the rapid and unplanned exit of his predecessor Bernard Looney.

“Strategy is not the embodiment of a single individual,” Auchincloss said at Adipec. “The board has been highly committed and performance is good.”

However, “the supply chain is really tight” in oil and gas. “If you try to do too much, you go backwards in terms of efficiency.”

In terms of the company’s energy transition ambitions, there are a variety of constraints, including the supply chain but also around transmission and permitting, he said. “I would love to move faster but we just have to work through it, country by country.”

Auchincloss also expressed surprise at how fast progress has occurred in hydrogen, attributing this to the presence of state-backed incentives.

BP “now has a chance to take all the grey hydrogen and start to decarbonise those refineries around the world. At the same time, we will oversize and create a traded product.”

Harder wins ahead

Gordon Birrell, BP EVP of production and operations, also noted the company’s ambitions to shift from grey hydrogen to green and blue over this decade.

The company’s energy transition strategy has been economic over the last three years, Birrell said. He cited the example of capturing fugitive methane emissions and selling it, rather than flaring or venting.

In the North Sea, BP is working with partners to try to electrify the Central North Sea and West of Shetland, Birrell continued. “The Northern North Sea is more of a challenge”.

“We’re now moving into the next tranche of opportunities, which is more of a challenge,” he explained.

“Without some form of government support, [North Sea electrification] will be quite tricky, but we continue to push forward to see what is possible.”

The company makes its decisions around low-carbon hydrogen for refineries as a result of the cost of carbon. A carbon tax or price would see the cost of grey hydrogen increase, making lower carbon options more attractive. “It depends on how the world evolves,” Birrell said.

In the meantime, BP will continue to invest in oil and gas, Auchincloss said. “The world needs oil and gas today. We will continue to invest and to decarbonise because the transition will take time.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts