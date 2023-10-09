OPEC boosts oil demand forecast to 2045 despite climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPEC boosts oil demand forecast to 2045 despite climate crisis

By Bloomberg
09/10/2023, 10:56 am
© BloombergOPEC+ oil supply cuts
An OPEC sign hangs outside the OPEC Secretariat ahead of the 171st Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

OPEC raised forecasts for global oil demand through to the middle of the century, even as the world shifts away from fossil fuels to avert catastrophic climate change.

Oil consumption will climb 16% over the next two decades to reach 116 million barrels a day in 2045, about 6 million a day more than previously predicted, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its World Oil Outlook.

Road transportation, petrochemicals and aviation will drive the growth, it said. India represents the biggest expansion, more than doubling its consumption to almost 12 million barrels a day, followed by China, with a gain of 4 million a day, or 26%.

“There has been pushback against the opinion that the world should see the back of fossil fuels, as policies and targets for other energies falter due to costs and a more nuanced understanding of the scale of the energy challenges,” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said.

Western leaders are reevaluating climate policies as they face voters exhausted by inflation, with the UK last month delaying a ban on petrol car sales. Energy companies BP and Shell have shifted their focus back to their traditional oil and gas businesses after experimenting with a faster switch to renewable energy.

Yet few consider unabated use of hydrocarbons on the timeframe envisioned by OPEC as tenable.

The International Energy Agency predicts that demand for fossil fuels will plateau by the end of this decade, as countries switch to renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. Investment in new oil projects must cease now if governments want to meet net zero emissions targets and limit temperature increases to 1.5C, it says.

This summer was likely humanity’s hottest yet, bringing deadly heat waves to India and Greece, Hawaii and Japan, while increasingly energetic storms wrought devastation in Asia and Africa. In the Atlantic, exceptionally hot waters caused mass coral bleaching and some deaths in the Florida Keys coral reefs.

OPEC also boosted projections for how much oil it will supply in coming years, even though most of its members — hobbled by underinvestment, operational disruptions and political instability — aren’t currently able to pump at their full production quotas.

It sees OPEC liquids supply rising roughly 14% to 38.9 million barrels a day by the end of the decade, ultimately reaching 46.1 million a day in 2045.

However, the data doesn’t break out separate numbers for crude oil, which OPEC uses for its system of production quotas, and so doesn’t give a complete indication of the organization’s sway in world markets.

