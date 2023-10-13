Unite ballots 140 Kaefer contractors at Shell’s Mossmorran plant for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Unite ballots 140 Kaefer contractors at Shell’s Mossmorran plant for strike action

The union is set to ballot 140 Kaefer contractors at Shell's Mossmorran gas plant in Cowdenbeath as part of a pay dispute.
By Ryan Duff
13/10/2023, 10:50 am
Mossmorran strikes production
The Mossmorran plant. Credit Peter Moore.

Unite the Union has announced that it will be balloting 140 Kaefer contractors at Shell’s Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids plant for strike action.

The dispute centres around pay with Unite stepping in following Kaefer making no formal cost of living offer for 2023.

Unite says it has been left with ‘no option’ but to launch the ballot in response to Kaefer’s failure to make a cost of living payment, and it is blaming the operator Shell for the stand-off.

Balloting will kick off on Monday 16 October and close on 13 November.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Kaefer has left our members at the Mossmorran plant with no option but to vote for strikes.

Ms Graham added: “These workers help make Shell’s bonanza profits – they need and deserve a cost of living payment, yet they are being offered nothing.

“Unite will back our Kaefer members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

To this a Shell (LON:SHEL) spokesperson said: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution”

In its half-year results, the London-listed supermajor posted profits of $19.7 billion before tax, this was a significant downgrade from the first six months of 2022 when it reported $36.9bn.

The 140 Kaefer contractors include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistants and mechanical supervisors.

Without these workers, operations at the Mossmorran plant will severely impacted and could not be operated safely, says Unite.

Bob MacGregor, industrial officer for Unite, commented: “Unite’s members are rightly angry that they work in a plant owned by Shell who are raking in billions while Kaefer makes no offer at all to address the cost of living pressures our members face.

“Our members are fully prepared to take Kaefer and Shell head-on to get the cost of living payment that they deserve and which reflects their hard work.”

Kaefer has been asked for comment.

