Well Slot: Four exploration well projects completed in Norway

Well Slot is a monthly feature from Energy Voice and Westwood Global looking at drilling activity and rig moves in the UK North Sea and Norway.

UK

As of 27 October, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well and three exploration wells active on the UKCS, in the CNS at K2, Leverett and Devil’s Hole Horst, and SNS at Earn. Since the previous report no wells have completed, and the Devil’s Hole Horst well has spudded.

West of Shetland and Northern North Sea

Nothing to report.

Central North Sea

The 27/5-1 Devil’s Hole Horst well, operated by North Sea Natural Resources (NSNR), was spudded on 17 October with the Valaris Norway jack-up. The well is located on the West Central Shelf and is primarily targeting the Permian Zechstein Group, Z1/Z2 Hauptdolomit Formation. Secondary targets include the Zechstein Group, Z3/Z4 Plattendolomit and the Upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation. NSNR has quoted a CoS of 70% and P90-P50-P10 (mean) resources of 189 – 584 – 1,698 (810) mmboe for the Z1/Z2 Hauptdolomit Formation target. In the case of success, a standalone development would likely as the nearest fields are >50 km away.

The 21/3d-9, Z Leverett appraisal well, operated by NEO Energy, was spudded on 21 July with the Paul B Loyd Jr semi-sub. The well was sidetracked, 21/3d-9Z, on 4 September. The well is appraising the eastern part of the 21/2-2 Ivy discovery, drilled in 1975, which encountered hydrocarbons in the Lower Cretaceous Britannia Sandstone Formation turbidites. In November 2022, Ithaca quoted 1C-2C-3C resources of 0 – 19.1 – 42 mmboe. The key risk of the well is reservoir depth uncertainty. Several sidetracks are planned.

The Ithaca-operated 22/14c-10, Z, Y, X K2 exploration well was spudded on 11 June with the Stena Spey semi-sub. The well is targeting the Paleocene in a four-way dip closed structure. On 27 July, Ithaca announced that hydrocarbons were present in the target reservoir, with 45ft (14m) net thickness. On 28 July, the 22/14c-10Z sidetrack was kicked off. Following mechanical issues, the 22/14c-10 Y sidetrack was kicked off on 12 August. Following well stability issues, the 22/14c-10 X sidetrack was kicked off on 21 September. Pre-drill resources are quoted by Ithaca’s parent company Delek as 1U-2U-3U 11.4 – 15.4 – 20.6 mmboe with a CoS 81%. The key risk is depletion from the Everest field.

Southern North Sea

The Dana-operated 42/27-4, Z Earn well was spudded on 13 July with the Valaris 121 jack-up. The well was sidetracked, 42/27-4Z, on 2 October. The well is targeting the Lower Permian Leman Sandstone Formation in a three-way dip, fault-controlled structure. The prospect has pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources of 37 – 79 – 133 bcf, with a CoGS of c. 70%. Key risks are trap effectiveness due to fault seal requirements, reservoir and source effectiveness. It was reported that the well had encountered gas filled sandstones with reservoir quality within pre-drill expectations.

Norway

As of 27 October, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well and two exploration wells active on the NCS. Since the previous report, four exploration well programmes completed, with Norma a condensate discovery, Velocette a minor gas discovery, and Krafla Midt Statfjord and JDE dry holes. Two appraisal wells, at Bergknapp and Ofelia, and three exploration wells, at Dougal/Gina Krog, JDE and Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur, have spudded.

North Sea

The Aker-BP-operated 30/12-3 S Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur well was spudded on 24 October with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic. In the success case, the well is close to the Yggdrasil development.

The 35/6-4 S Ofelia appraisal well, operated by Neptune Energy, was spudded on 2 October with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well will appraise the 2022 35/6-3 S Ofelia discovery, which encountered a 73m (240ft) oil column in the Lower Cretaceous. A planned sidetrack will target gas in shallower Lower Cretaceous. Likely development is tie back to Duva.

The 15/6-B-20 Dougal/Gina Krog well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 1 October with the Noble Lloyd Noble jack-up. The NPD classify it as a production well but the JV have an exploration target in the Middle Jurassic.

The 25/7-11 S Norma HPHT well, operated by DNO, was completed on 26 September, after being spudded on 18 July with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well encountered a 16m (52ft) gas condensate column in Upper Jurassic reservoir. The operator reported P90-mean-P10 resources of 25 – 70 – 130 mmboe and consider it a play opener. The discovery could be a standalone development or a tie back.

The Aker BP-operated 30/11-15 Krafla Midt Statfjord well was completed on 23 September, after being spudded on 4 June with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The Lower Jurassic – Triassic exploration target contained poor quality, water bearing reservoir.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6307/1-2 JDE high impact well was completed on 16 October, after being spudded on 27 September with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well encountered the Triassic target, with poor to no reservoir quality, and has been P&A dry.

The OMV-operated 6607/3-1 S Velocette high impact well completed on 28 September, after being spudded on 7 July with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well encountered a 9m (30ft) gas column in the Upper Cretaceous but is not considered commercial.

The Wintershall Dea-operated 6406/3-12 S Bergknapp appraisal well was spudded on 1 October with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well will appraise the 6406/3-10, A Bergknapp discovery in Lower Jurassic – Triassic sandstones. The attempt to appraise with the 6406/3-11 S in the summer failed due to operational issues. The NPD holds discovered resources of 51.8 mmboe for the Tilje Formation and 36.6 mmboe for the Åre Formation.