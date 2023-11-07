Petrofac boosts headcount with 3,000 hires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac boosts headcount with 3,000 hires

A strong activity pipeline is recovering headcount numbers after a cull during Covid.
By Allister Thomas
07/11/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 07/11/2023, 7:32 am
© PetrofacPetrofac

Energy services giant Petrofac (LON: PFC) has hired 3,000 people in the last 12 months amid a strong order book.

The London-listed firm said 1,000 of its new hires have been in the UK, where it has renewed more than 80% of its existing work.

Petrofac, like other companies of its type, made major cuts during the Covid pandemic – including dropping around 20% of its global workforce of around 12,000 in April 2020.

Today the company has 8,600 people worldwide.

In recent months the London-listed firm has racked up North Sea wins and extensions worth multiple hundreds of millions of dollars with firms including Repsol, CNR International, Saipem and NEO Energy.

Elsewhere it has made big wins, including a $1.5bn petrochemicals deal in Algeria.

Despite losses being expected in H2 as part of legacy E&C issues, the firm said at the end f June its order book stoof at $6.6bn, nearly double that at the start of 2023.

In September it made 251 hires, 80 of which were in the UK.

Group director of HR Des Thurlby said: “2023 has been Petrofac’s strongest period for new awards in many years. We have renewed more than 80% of our existing work in the UK and secured new projects in both the traditional and renewable energy sectors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“As we ramp up our new projects, we have created exciting opportunities for our existing talent, and we are welcoming a large number of new team members at both an experienced and graduate level.”

