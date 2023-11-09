Lloyd’s named as “climate wrecker” with insurers under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Lloyd’s named as “climate wrecker” with insurers under pressure

By the end of September, the report said 20 of the 31 NZIA members had left the group.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/11/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Stop EACOPPeople in red hold up protests signs against EACOP
Picture shows; Protests around the world on February 22 putting pressure on financiers to abandon the EACOP plan. Kampala. Supplied by Stop EACOP Date; 22/02/2023

Insurance groups operating on the Lloyd’s of London market are “climate wreckers of last resort”, a new report has said.

Insurers on the Lloyd’s market provided $1.6-2.2 billion of fossil fuel premiums in 2022, or 9% of the world’s total, according to Insure Our Future’s seventh annual scorecard.

Lloyd’s brought in a policy covering coal, oil sands and Arctic resources in December 2020. However, it does not mandate compliance from its insurers.

There are major differences within those operating at Lloyd’s. The Reclaim Finance NGO has found that five of the largest agents – RiverStone, Chaucer, RenaissanceRe, Ascot and Aegis – take no stance on fossil fuels.

Others, such as AXA XL, Hannover Re (Argenta) and Munich Re have ruled out support for new oil and gas production.

Lloyd’s groups a number of insurers, giving it an oversize role. Differentiating between insurers puts Aegis as the largest insurer for the fossil fuel sector, with around $1.7bn of premiums. China’s PICC is second, with $1.45bn, and Russia’s Sogaz third with $950 million.

Insure Our Future aims to put the insurance industry under pressure to halt support for hydrocarbons. Progress is slow.

“While insurers’ climate commitments have accelerated the shift away from coal, they have not yet limited insurance capacity for the oil and gas sector in a significant way,” the report said.

Beyond upstream oil and gas projects, there has been progress. The report said “almost no insurers” had ended cover for mid- and downstream infrastructure. Only Hannover Re, it said, will not insure midstream facilities for new production any more.

ESG slippage

Some of the progress, on ESG in particular, has slipped.

At the COP26 meetings, in Glasgow, 31 insurance companies signed up to the Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA). Most members have now left, though.

The report said these companies had “buckled under the political pressure” from the fossil fuel industry in the US. In May this year, a number of insurers received warnings from states that membership of the NZIA may be an “illegal boycott” under antitrust legislation. By the end of September, the report said 20 of the 31 NZIA members had left the group.

Insure Our Future’s global co-ordinator Peter Bosshard said that insurers were “now abandoning customers affected by climate risks, yet they continue to fuel the climate crisis by underwriting and investing in the expansion of fossil fuels”.

Protests are expected to take place on November 10, targeting insurance companies in London. The day is the anniversary of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s execution, and other members of the Ogoni people, in Nigeria. African themes are likely to lead, with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) plan sure to be in focus.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts