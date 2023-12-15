Chevron CFO orders staff to ‘do better’ after missing 2023 goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Chevron CFO orders staff to ‘do better’ after missing 2023 goals

By Bloomberg
15/12/2023, 3:15 pm Updated: 15/12/2023, 3:16 pm
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) chief financial officer Pierre Breber rebuked employees for failing to deliver on several key performance metrics in 2023, a year in which the stock lagged Big Oil peers.

“We can — and must — do better by focusing on what we can control,” Breber said in an email to staff earlier this month seen by Bloomberg. “We’ve delivered industry-leading performance before, and we will do it again with consistent and disciplined execution.”

Chevron shares have tumbled 16% this year, a steeper drop than its supermajor peers. The oil giant has faced a multitude of operational difficulties, ranging from refinery disruptions to lower-than-expected production in the Permian Basin to the threat of strikes in Australia. In October, executives revealed yet another cost increase for its $45 billion Tengiz project in Kazakhstan and said it would come online later than expected.

“Upstream production, refinery availability and carbon abatement projects are all below plan,” Breber said. “Chevron is next-to-last among our peers in improving earnings per share on a three-year rolling average.”

The unusually blunt message, which made no mention of the holiday season, comes around the time Chevron typically pays bonuses. The company also recently agreed to buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion. While no job cuts have been announced, Hess, like Chevron, has a large workforce in Houston. Hess’s key asset is a 30% stake in Guyana’s massive oil development, which is being operated by rival Exxon Mobil Corp.

“Chevron is a performance-driven company and recognizes that we have not been performing to our potential,” the company said in an emailed statement. “This was an internal employee communication to drive continued focus on improving Chevron’s performance and is not an update to the guidance provided during the company’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.”

Chevron’s problems have been compounded by better performance among its peers, especially Exxon and Shell Plc. Exxon’s marquee Guyana project rapidly is expanding output of low-cost barrels while the company’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. will help it leapfrog Chevron in the Permian. Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan’s plan to spend more on oil and gas and less on low-carbon lines of business has been well received by investors.

Breber, who will retire as CFO in March, said Chevron has the right strategy, assets and “the most talented and dedicated workforce in the industry.” But employees must be “consistent and disciplined” in how they apply internal standards, “prioritize the most important work, and deliver predictable performance.”

