Oil & Gas

100 Odfjell Technology drillers threaten to bring Mariner to ‘standstill’ with strikes

Unite the Union said three months of strikes will kick off at the end of January.
By Ryan Duff
18/01/2024, 4:00 pm
© Supplied by Jamie Baikie / EquinThe Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.
The Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.

Unite the Union has threatened to bring the Equinor Mariner platform to a “standstill” as 100 Odfjell Technology drillers take months of strike action.

The disputing workers account for “all deck crew”, according to the union, and are looking to change shift rotations in a fight for “a better work and life balance.”

Equinor told Energy Voice: “Our main priorities are to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and to minimise any impact to operations and the environment.

“It is too early to say anything on how it will impact operations.”

The union members voted in favour of industrial action, with 99% supporting continuous overtime ban on a high turnout.

The 100 workers are prepared to launch three months of industrial unrest with a series of 24-hour strikes taking place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday for 12 consecutive weeks planned.

The action will begin on Monday 29 January and end on Saturday 20 April with a continuous overtime ban coming into effect throughout this time.

Vic Fraser Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has fought long and hard for an improved working rotation in the interests of safety and a better working environment.

“Odfjell is ignoring the serious concerns which our members are raising.”

Odfjell Technology has been asked for comment.

Unite is reporting that its members are recording concerns over physical and mental burnout, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages.

The Odfjell members work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time. However, the union says the workers must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

Mr Fraser added: “The only way that this dispute can be solved is if Odfjell discuss with Unite changes to the working rotation.

“Our members are resolute and they are prepared to strike over 12 weeks, until the company sees sense.

“The action will undoubtedly have a major impact and will in effect bring the Mariner platform to a standstill.”

The Mariner field is located around 93 miles east of the Shetland Islands in the Northern North Sea.

The field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Odfjell drillers on the Mariner platform are ready to take their employer head-on.

“Unite will fully support our members in their fight for a better work and life balance.

“Unite is entirely focussed on enhancing the job, pay and conditions of its members and the Odfjell workers have the union’s unwavering support.”

