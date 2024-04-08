Mexico’s Pemex says nine injured, one dead in platform fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Mexico’s Pemex says nine injured, one dead in platform fire

By Bloomberg
08/04/2024, 6:45 am
© BloombergThe Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) logo is displayed on a storage tank at the company's Miguel Hidalgo Refinery in Tula de Allende, Mexico, on Thursday, March 6, 2014. Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg
Mexico’s state-controlled oil company said a fire at one of its Akal-B oil platforms in the Campeche Bank left nine people injured and one person dead Saturday afternoon.

Petroleos Mexicanos, also called Pemex, said five of the injured were its employees while the rest were from other companies.

The deceased worker was from the company COTER. The fire was controlled in under 20 minutes, it said in a statement.

Akal-B, which is part of the Cantarell production complex, produces 200,000 barrels per day of oil and 900,000 cubic feet of gas, the Reforma newspaper reported.

The fire began where gas fuel pipes feed the platform’s turbo machinery, Pemex said.

Pemex plans to halt some crude exports over the next few months, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The move would cut supply from a tightening global market and threatens to drive up oil prices.

