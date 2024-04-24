Which candidates is Serica looking at for its vacant CEO position?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Which candidates is Serica looking at for its vacant CEO position?

By Ryan Duff
24/04/2024, 12:00 pm Updated: 24/04/2024, 1:59 pm
© Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DCTWho will be Serica Energy's next boss?
Who will be Serica Energy's next boss?

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) is on the hunt for a new chief executive as Mitch Flegg has stepped down following six years at the helm.

The firm’s chairman and interim chief executive, David Latin, told Energy Voice that the search is progressing “very well” and that the firm expects to replace Mr Flegg by its AGM at the end of June.

Mr Latin explained: “Mitch has been a tremendous servant to Serica, and he has been with Serica for a long time before he was the CEO and he’s done a brilliant job as a CEO.”

The chairman said that in the hunt for Mr Flegg’s successor, the business “certainly wants to replicate” some of the qualities the outgoing boss displayed during his tenure.

“We want somebody that will be very well trusted by staff and partners and other stakeholders,” Mr Latin said.

“We want somebody that understands the operational side of an upstream business and puts safety at the top of the agenda.”

‘We want to be a bigger company’

© Supplied by Serica Energy
Serica Energy’s chairman and interim chief executive, David Latin.

With that in mind, the chairman explained: “We want to be a bigger company” and the firm is turning its attention to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), namely overseas.

This means Serica is looking for a person who is comfortable managing an international portfolio.

“Having somebody that’s got experience running a company as it grows,” is important for the Serica as it hunts for someone to be a firm hand on the rudder.

Serica Energy laid out in its full year results for 2023: “Given the challenging UK fiscal regime, we continue to seek M&A opportunities elsewhere in the North Sea.

“For example, Norway offers a wide range of sub-surface opportunities and a relatively stable fiscal regime but less deal flow than UKCS.”

The Serica chairman laid out plans for “growing hubs”, the firm currently has two in the UK, and he said: “We want to be more and not necessarily in the UK given the current fiscal environment.”

Recent news makes the search ‘easier’

© Supplied by Serica Energy
Martin Copeland, CFO of Serica Energy.

With a high bar set for any prospective applicant’s CV, taking over Serica could be considered a tough task, however, recent news has made the firm’s search a little easier.

Ithaca Energy was on the hunt for a new chief executive, following Alan Bruce announcing his departure earlier in the year.

Serica’s chief financial officer says that Ithaca taking over ENI’s UK assets as the Italian firm picks up more than a third of shares in the UK operator will see that position being filled.

Martin Copeland, CFO of Serica, said: “ENI is going to be putting the CEO in there, so maybe that will make life a bit easier for us.”

Ithaca shared in a stock market update: “Eni will be entitled to recommend the nomination of the next proposed CEO of the Combined Group.”

With this option on the table, Ithaca could be closer to finding its next boss, meaning there’s one less firm in the North Sea looking to hire a chief executive.

Serica’s outgoing CEO

Serica energy
Serica Energy’s outgoing CEO Mitch Flegg.

Wednesday is Mitch Flegg’s last day in charge of Serica Energy, in February he announced that he would be stepping down following the firm publishing its full year results in 2023.

Mr Flegg spearheaded the acquisition of Tailwind Energy in 2023 while in charge of Serica Energy.

On his last day at the helm, Mr Flegg said: “My term as CEO ends with these results. More than the metrics of the last six years, it is the quality of the team we have built at Serica that gives me the most satisfaction and pride.”

In Serica’s full year report, David Latin added: “I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the Board’s appreciation for Mitch Flegg’s very significant contribution to the Company over many years, most recently as CEO since 2018.”

