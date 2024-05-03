Tekmar sells subsea business to Unique Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Tekmar sells subsea business to Unique Group

Allister Thomas
03/05/2024
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Tekmartekmar subsea
Subsea Innovation Limited has been bought by Unique Group.

Tekmar has sold its Subsea Innovation Limited business to the UAE’s Unique Group in a £1.9m deal.

A total of 38 employees are transferring over as part of the deal, which closed on May 2.

Subsea Innovation Limited, based in Darlington, had an adjusted loss of £1.4m in its latest full year results to September 2023, and net assets of £1.4m.

The company provides subsea products to the energy industry, primarily for oil and gas.

Tekmar said the proceeds will be used to support a “disciplined investment programme”.

Unique Group, founded by chairman Harry Ghandi in 1993, is a subsea technologies and innovation business which has been snapping up firms across the UK.

Other deals in recent years have included Aberdeen-based Water Weights and lifeboat firm Oceanwide Safety at Sea.

Tekmar CEO Alasdair MacDonald said: “The disposal of SIL reflects our strategic focus on strengthening Tekmar’s performance and financial position through efficient resource allocation and portfolio management.

“SIL has an established reputation in the energy industry and we are particularly pleased for SIL’s employees and customers that they can look forward to realising its full potential under the ownership of Unique.

“From a Tekmar perspective, we continue to execute our strategy to drive profitable growth organically across our balanced portfolio, and to complement this growth through targeted M&A to strengthen and broaden our core offering. The disposal supports this objective. We also reiterate our expectations for FY24 to be a year of profit improvement for the business with the Group having delivered Adjusted EBITDA profit in the first half in line with management’s expectations.”

