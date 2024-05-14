Sikorsky: High reliability benchmark saw firm ‘punished’ over S-92 maintenance backlog

A Sikorsky boss said his firm set such a high benchmark for reliability that it was “punished” when a global spare parts shortage hit its S-92 helicopter model.

During a trip to Aberdeen, Sikorsky’s director of commercial and energy markets, Jeff Juergens, said the US-based helicopter firm had set “such a high benchmark” for reliability amongst its competitors that it faced heightened criticism when the issue struck.

Speaking at an event last week, he said: “I’d say even on our worst day we are still outperforming our competition, as far as reliability in the aircraft, just keep that in the back of your mind.

“We created such a high benchmark that, basically, we got punished for going down. You can’t plan for everything.”

A lack of parts, including gearboxes, is affecting firms industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

The IOGP oil and gas trade body last year went so far as to say it was harming safety – a position the UK Civil Aviation Authority disagreed with.

Earlier this year, Bristow president and CEO Chris Bradshaw said “extended delays” in sourcing components showed no signs of letting up.

This statement followed warnings from oil and gas trade representatives last year that the shortage poses “significant safety and operational risks” to operations.

“It’s not just an S-92 problem,” Mr Juergens said, explaining that supply chain issues are not just impacting this specific airframe but various aircraft across the globe.

“It is across the board with aviation, General Aviation fixed wing has the same challenges as you’ve seen in Airbus and Boeing are having challenges windshields as well. We’re having issues with windshields.”

Sikorsky ‘never stopped working on the S-92’

The helicopter boss told those in attendance at Offshore Energies UK’s Offshore Aviation Conference that Sikorsky is working to rectify this issue.

Mr Juergens said: “What a lot of people haven’t been aware of is when you look at the S-92, there are about 26,000 parts in the S-92.

“Since its inception and the first build, we changed out about 23% of the part numbers for improvements.”

He added that if you “do the math” that’s around 300 new parts per year. The Sikorsky boss then said: “We never stopped working on the S-92 and we still haven’t stopped working on the S-92.

“We’re always looking at improvements that we can make on this aircraft to improve its availability, reliability and safety.”

New S-92 gearbox set to land in 2025

Mr Juergens told the Aberdeen event that Sikorsky is continuing to roll out S-92 parts at a faster rate than it has in the past to meet increased demand.

To monitor aircraft and gauge when additional parts will be needed Sikorsky is using digital twin technology to stay up to date with the maintenance of its aircraft.

The helicopter boss also said Sikorsky is putting the S-92 “on steroids” as it looks to roll out new parts such as a new engine and gearbox.

The Phase 4 gearbox will be made out of aluminium to reduce corrosion issues. This new S-92 component has already gone through flight tests and Sikorsky expects to receive approval next year.

14.5.24 This piece has been amended to reflect that Sikorsky’s comments are in reference to the S-92 spare parts issue – not in reference to the fatal crash off Norway, as was earlier reported.