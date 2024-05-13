Kistos ‘recycling of project economics’ at Greater Laggan Area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Kistos ‘recycling of project economics’ at Greater Laggan Area

By Ryan Duff
13/05/2024, 10:56 am
oil gas devil
Kistos chairman Andrew Austin

Kistos (LSE: KIST) has said it is “now undergoing a recycling of project economics” at the Greater Laggan Area due to changes in “the cost environment.”

Glendronach is the project in question, despite having previously passed all technical stage gates with the operator TotalEnergies and partners.

Previously Kistos has said that “adverse changes” in the fiscal environment within the UK meant that TotalEnergies’ Edradour West would go ahead, rather than the previously expected Glendronach.

Kistos has now said in its 2023 full year results that the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) partners are “progress options for the Edradour West development”.

The North Sea oil and gas firm added: “Both of these projects have so far exhibited accretive economics and would utilise the existing GLA subsea infrastructure and the SGP [Shetland Gas Plant] if they are approved for development.”

Kistos has claimed the Edradour West development will increase its 2P reserves by 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

TotalEnergies has been working on the Glendronach and Edradour West projects – the former being a 100 million-barrel discovery.

This comes amid rumours that the French Supermajor may be looking to vacate its position in the GLA project.

It was said in September last year that a sale of the assets by TotalEnergies would continue a trend of oil majors and private equity firms leaving the ageing North Sea.

However, the oil and gas major refused to comment on this speculation at the time.

shetland gas plant
The Shetland gas plant.

Kistos added that the joint venture partners were also evaluating other infill drilling opportunities on the Laggan and Tormore fields.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, commented: “2023 saw significant changes to the operating environment with commodity prices sharply down on the previous year and an increasingly restrictive fiscal regime in the UK.”

Kistos is not the only UK oil and gas firm to hit out at the UK’s current fiscal policy.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas Harbour Energy, alongside others, has previously called out the Energy Prfits Levy which raises the headline rate of tax for oil firms to 75%.

Last week the Kistos chairman said oil and gas firms are being framed as the “devil incarnate” as general election rhetoric ramps up.

Mr Austin later added: “As a management team fully aligned with shareholders, we remain focussed on seeking value for our investments which complement our existing portfolio and offer value-accretive upside.”

The chairman said that his firm has made moves to diversify its portfolio as the UK oil and gas market has become a more challenging environment to invest in.

Last month Kistos acquired a 100% stake in EDF Energy’s gas storage company, resulting in the firm picking up two UK storage sites.

The deal was signed for a total consideration of £25 million, paid from existing cash resources.

The two sites Kistos will be taking ownership of are Hill Top Farm and Hole House Farm, both located in Cheshire.

On this, Mr Austin said: “The acquisition of UK onshore gas storage assets is a demonstration of the Group’s ability to identify opportunities outside of its offshore production portfolio and broaden its sources of revenue.”

