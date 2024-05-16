Expro completes $210m buyout of Aberdeen’s Coretrax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expro completes $210m buyout of Aberdeen’s Coretrax

By Erikka Askeland
16/05/2024, 9:04 am
© Supplied by CoretraxCoretrax Expro
Coretrax CEO John Fraser welcomed the "beginning of a brand-new chapter" for Coretrax

Energy services firm Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has completed its $210m deal to buy Aberdeenshire drilling tech company Coretrax.

Expro said the deal to buy the Portlethen firm from Buckthorn Partners, will enable it to expand its portfolio of well construction and intervention services in new geographies.

Expro chief executive Michael Jardon hailed the tie up as an “exciting day”.

expro coretrax © Supplied by Expro
Expro CEO Michael Jardon.

He said: “This is an exciting day as we officially welcome John Fraser and his Coretrax teammates to the Expro family.

“Integrating Coretrax’s leading technologies will strengthen our current foothold in the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa regions and is expected to open new avenues for growth in North and Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

“We look forward to leveraging the complementary capabilities and customer relationships of Expro and Coretrax to deliver additional value to our customers and other stakeholders.”

New chapter

John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax added, “This marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter for Coretrax as we unite with Expro to expand our capabilities.

Completing this agreement means both organizations working in sync to take on the most complex well challenges.

We are proud of our innovation-led approach, strong customer base and performance history as we join forces with Expro to create greater value for customers around the globe.”

Based out of Portlethen, Coretrax has a headcount of 320 people and had been majority owned by private equity group Buckthorn since 2018.

The cash and shares deal announced in February comprised of $75m of cash and 6.75 million newly issued Expro common shares.

