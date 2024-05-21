Next wave of Bristow pilots strikes takes off as dispute continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Next wave of Bristow pilots strikes takes off as dispute continues

By Ryan Duff
21/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Ronnie Robertson/Flickrnorth sea helicopter
A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter operated by Bristow.

Helicopter pilots at Bristow are set to commence another wave of industrial action.

Kicking off today (Tuesday 22 May) and running to Thursday, members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) are set to continue an industrial dispute as they fight for a pay rise.

“The best way to resolve this dispute would be for the company to get around the table with us with an offer our members can accept,” said BALPA general secretary, Amy Leversidge,

“We have contacted the company and ACAS to let them know our door is open for further meetings if Bristow management can listen to its staff and put forward a fair and reasonable pay offer that is not tied to a reduction in terms and conditions.”

Last week the North Sea helicopter operator urged its pilots to stop their ongoing strikes and resume talks over a pay offer.

The firm, which has a base at Aberdeen International Airport, said it tabled an 11% pay rise which was rejected by workers.

However, BALPA told Energy Voice that when its members rejected the last offer, bosses told them “You just don’t understand the offer”.

This strike action, which began May 7, comes as helicopter operators navigate tough market conditions.

Last year Steve Robertson, director of aviation research firm Air & Sea Analytics, said the market had continued to “squeeze the companies providing this mission-critical and safety-critical service”.

He estimated that just 2% of overall offshore operational spending goes to helicopters.

Amy Leversidge, BALPA General Secretary at Aberdeen's Crowne Plaza © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Amy Leversidge, BALPA General Secretary in Aberdeen during Bristow strike action

The union has further claimed that “years of pay freezes” have resulted in a situation in which its members have been “forced to strike”.

Amy Leversidge, said: “The offers that some of the other operators are putting to their staff this year way exceed what has been put on the table by Bristow.”

Bristow has been asked for comment on the ongoing strike action.

Previously, a spokesperson for the flight operator said its workers are “critical to the successful operation” of the business.

This echoed the sentiment shared by Ms Leversidge at the time of last week’s strike action.

Ms Leversidge said: “Without pilots flying the workers out to the rigs, Bristow doesn’t have an operation.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t other workers that are absolutely critical, the engineers and the ground crew, but pilots are at the heart of it.”

