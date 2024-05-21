Next wave of Bristow pilots strikes takes off as dispute continues

Helicopter pilots at Bristow are set to commence another wave of industrial action.

Kicking off today (Tuesday 22 May) and running to Thursday, members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) are set to continue an industrial dispute as they fight for a pay rise.

“The best way to resolve this dispute would be for the company to get around the table with us with an offer our members can accept,” said BALPA general secretary, Amy Leversidge,

“We have contacted the company and ACAS to let them know our door is open for further meetings if Bristow management can listen to its staff and put forward a fair and reasonable pay offer that is not tied to a reduction in terms and conditions.”

Last week the North Sea helicopter operator urged its pilots to stop their ongoing strikes and resume talks over a pay offer.

The firm, which has a base at Aberdeen International Airport, said it tabled an 11% pay rise which was rejected by workers.

However, BALPA told Energy Voice that when its members rejected the last offer, bosses told them “You just don’t understand the offer”.

This strike action, which began May 7, comes as helicopter operators navigate tough market conditions.

Last year Steve Robertson, director of aviation research firm Air & Sea Analytics, said the market had continued to “squeeze the companies providing this mission-critical and safety-critical service”.

He estimated that just 2% of overall offshore operational spending goes to helicopters.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

The union has further claimed that “years of pay freezes” have resulted in a situation in which its members have been “forced to strike”.

Amy Leversidge, said: “The offers that some of the other operators are putting to their staff this year way exceed what has been put on the table by Bristow.”

Bristow has been asked for comment on the ongoing strike action.

Previously, a spokesperson for the flight operator said its workers are “critical to the successful operation” of the business.

This echoed the sentiment shared by Ms Leversidge at the time of last week’s strike action.

Ms Leversidge said: “Without pilots flying the workers out to the rigs, Bristow doesn’t have an operation.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t other workers that are absolutely critical, the engineers and the ground crew, but pilots are at the heart of it.”