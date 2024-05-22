JAB Recruitment commits to $1m investment welcomes new staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

JAB Recruitment commits to $1m investment welcomes new staff

By Ryan Duff
22/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockEnergy workers in hard hats and overalls face away from camera.
Oil and gas workers.

Aberdeen’s JAB Recruitment has unveiled a string of promotions and new appointments as it commits to a $1 million investment.

The specialist recruitment and staffing consultancy says this move will aid energy operators as well as service companies in connecting with skilled workers.

It is also investing $1 million as it aims to treble its multi-million-dollar revenue and double its headcount to 60 within three years.

In Aberdeen, Shaun Garrathy has joined JAB Recruitment from NES Fircroft as regional manager for EMEA.

JAB co-founder Chris Black has taken on the newly-created role of chief growth officer, while Colin Mackie moves from vice president of Americas to chief operating officer.

Elsewhere, Louisiana-based Tosha Pennison has been promoted to vice president of subsea and marine.

Andrew Ramsay, JAB Recruitment’s chief executive said: “I’m incredibly proud of our global team and excited about what our new people can bring to help grow the business and support more energy sector employers.

“It is a challenging recruitment market, but investing in the best technology sets JAB apart, and empowers us to redefine the way that talent and opportunity connect.”

In addition to its latest appointments, JAB has partnered with technology company Moblyze Inc to launch its own mobile app.

Mr Ramsay added: “Harnessing AI and marketplace technology and applying it to the staffing market through the launch of our own mobile app, helps to streamline the process and drive great outcomes for our clients.”

‘Record growth’ for JAB

The Dundee-founded company, which incorporates the executive search business Ramsay Black, has seen a 60% increase in UK revenue over the last year and a half.

Across the pond, revenues have jumped by 35% in that same timeframe.

Mr Ramsay concluded: “We’ve seen record growth for our UK business, coupled with accelerated growth in the Gulf of Mexico subsea and marine sectors.

“In just three years in the region, we’ve moved from a standing start to being recognised as one of the leading recruitment specialists.

“Today, we work with 90% of subsea construction, repair, and maintenance companies in the Gulf.

“Between our recent technology advances and investments in our own people, we’re matching our ambitions, fostering strong relationships, and providing a suite of tailored services to meet the needs of the global energy industry.”

