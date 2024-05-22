JAB Recruitment commits to $1m investment welcomes new staff

Aberdeen’s JAB Recruitment has unveiled a string of promotions and new appointments as it commits to a $1 million investment.

The specialist recruitment and staffing consultancy says this move will aid energy operators as well as service companies in connecting with skilled workers.

It is also investing $1 million as it aims to treble its multi-million-dollar revenue and double its headcount to 60 within three years.

In Aberdeen, Shaun Garrathy has joined JAB Recruitment from NES Fircroft as regional manager for EMEA.

JAB co-founder Chris Black has taken on the newly-created role of chief growth officer, while Colin Mackie moves from vice president of Americas to chief operating officer.

Elsewhere, Louisiana-based Tosha Pennison has been promoted to vice president of subsea and marine.

Andrew Ramsay, JAB Recruitment’s chief executive said: “I’m incredibly proud of our global team and excited about what our new people can bring to help grow the business and support more energy sector employers.

“It is a challenging recruitment market, but investing in the best technology sets JAB apart, and empowers us to redefine the way that talent and opportunity connect.”

In addition to its latest appointments, JAB has partnered with technology company Moblyze Inc to launch its own mobile app.

Mr Ramsay added: “Harnessing AI and marketplace technology and applying it to the staffing market through the launch of our own mobile app, helps to streamline the process and drive great outcomes for our clients.”

‘Record growth’ for JAB

The Dundee-founded company, which incorporates the executive search business Ramsay Black, has seen a 60% increase in UK revenue over the last year and a half.

Across the pond, revenues have jumped by 35% in that same timeframe.

Mr Ramsay concluded: “We’ve seen record growth for our UK business, coupled with accelerated growth in the Gulf of Mexico subsea and marine sectors.

“In just three years in the region, we’ve moved from a standing start to being recognised as one of the leading recruitment specialists.

“Today, we work with 90% of subsea construction, repair, and maintenance companies in the Gulf.

“Between our recent technology advances and investments in our own people, we’re matching our ambitions, fostering strong relationships, and providing a suite of tailored services to meet the needs of the global energy industry.”