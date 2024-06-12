Union demands Swinney ‘show us the plan’ for Grangemouth

Union bosses have called on Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney to “show us the plan” for the beleaguered Grangemouth oil refinery which is set for closure next year.

In a campaign video with Alloa and Grangemouth SNP candidate John Nicolson, Swinney said the Scottish Government will “engage very deeply with the unions and with the management at Grangemouth to make sure we can secure a future for the site”.

However Union bosses took issue with his claims and it has been seeking to work with Scottish politicians for months to develop a plan, adding “we still have not seen one”.

Grangemouth fate

Last year, the refinery’s owner Petroineos announced it would close and transition to becoming an oil import terminal, sparking fears for hundreds of jobs there.

It is thought the other parts of the Grangemouth complex – such as the Forties pipeline system which brings in North Sea oil and gas – will continue.

© Bloomberg

Petroineos is a joint venture between Chinese national oil company PetroChina and Ineos, owned by billionaire owner of Manchester United Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Swinney added the Grangemouth plant is “so important to Scotland’s economy” and is “absolutely fundamental”.

He added: “As First Minister I can not allow things to happen that will be damaging to Scotland so we have got to work with the plant and with the unions to find a way forward and to do that securely so people are supported through this process.”

I've been speaking to the new First Minister @JohnSwinney about #Grangemouth & its long term, sustainable future. As @thesnp candidate for Alloa & Grangemouth I know Scottish Government support is crucial. Have a listen to what he said. pic.twitter.com/3Vc0BqOpZ5 — JOHN NICOLSON 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@MrJohnNicolson) June 11, 2024

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “If they cannot allow damage to Scotland, why on earth has it taken the Scottish government eight months to even talk about a plan to secure the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery and the jobs of people who work there?

“Grangemouth is ‘absolutely fundamental’ to the Scottish economy. Unite’s message to politicians since November has been to work with us to develop a plan which can protect jobs, but we still have not seen one.

“The Scottish government has failed to act and make no mistake, Unite will always hold politicians to account for their failures to protect workers.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu

Last year Petroineos head of legal and external affairs Iain Hardie faced a grilling by the Holyrood Economy and Fair Work Committee on the impact proposed changes would make.

He estimated the moves would affect 500 people currently employed at the Grangemouth site, with around 100 ongoing roles anticipated to be needed once the transition to a terminal.

Unite said it represents the 500 Petroineos oil refinery worker and thousands more in the wider supply chain.

In February, Unite released details of a survey involving hundreds of refinery workers, including contractors, which revealed the workforce believe there has been a collective failure to support them following the announcement by Petroineos to begin transitioning its Grangemouth refining operations.

The survey found 93% agreed that the impact of any potential closure on the local Grangemouth economy and that of surrounding communities would be “severe”.

Another 88% responded saying that politicians were not doing enough to support and protect jobs at Grangemouth.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary added: “The governments at Holyrood and Westminster have been posted missing when it comes to supporting the Grangemouth oil refinery workers.

“The lack of political support has been baffling given that the refinery and the wider Grangemouth complex is of enormous strategic importance to the Scottish economy and energy security.

“All major political parties in the Scottish Parliament have now supported an extension of the oil refinery’s operations and agree that any just transition must be properly managed and involve the workforce.

“Yet not one concrete proposal has been brought forward by anyone. It is a national scandal. Ultimately, it will be a major self-inflicted wound to the Scottish economy unless urgent action is taken.”