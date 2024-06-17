Longboat ‘mixed emotions’ as it sets sail from Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Longboat ‘mixed emotions’ as it sets sail from Norway

By Erikka Askeland
17/06/2024, 1:41 pm Updated: 17/06/2024, 1:46 pm
© Supplied by Petroleum Safety AutLongboat Energy North Sea
The Deep Sea Yantai is expected to drill Longboat Japex Norge's Lotus (Kjøttkake) exploration well offshore Norway.

Shares in Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) enjoyed a fillip after the company said it would exit Norway.

The AIM-listed explorer and producer confirmed a deal to sell its majority 50.1% stake in its Norwegian operations to its joint venture partner Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (JAPEX) for $2.5 million, plus its share of drawn debt.

The move comes after the Norway and Malaysia-focused energy firm warned last month it faced having to walk away from its Longboat JAPEX Norge (LJN) JV  due to “disappointing” production.

The London and Stavanger-based firm said the stake in LJN was worth £12.5m as at 31 December 2023, but that this estimate of carrying value had been made on “certain assumptions” on performance and which would be “significantly impaired at the next reporting date to reflect the sales price”.

Instead of Norway, where it has been operating since its launch in 2019, it will make a “strategic pivot” to focus on Southeast Asia, the firm said.

Board changes

Graham Stewart, a founder of Longboat and its current chairman and previous founder/CEO of Faroe Petroleum, will continue to play a role as a non-executive.

Graham Stewart
Graham Stewart, chairman of Longboat Energy will become a non-executive director.

The reduction in the company’s board will be subject to confirmation at its upcoming AGM in June.

It said it has found a “proliferation of opportunities” across Southeast Asia since it moved into Malaysia last year.

The firm added it also has found a “positive and supportive attitude of the host governments towards small-and-medium sized companies which are now viewed as crucial to maximizing value from their maturing basin”.

Longboat CEO Nick Ingrassia said: “I am proud of what Longboat and its team has achieved in the three years since it became active in Norway.

“In this short period, the business safely drilled nine exploration wells resulting in six hydrocarbon discoveries, was awarded two APA licenses in the highly prolific Norwegian North Sea, executed a total of seven transactions and welcomed JAPEX as an active participant into the Norwegian Continental Shelf through the creation of an innovative joint venture.

“While we leave Norway with mixed emotions, I am pleased that the transaction delivers JAPEX a full-cycle business with an exceptional team, providing an excellent platform for a large company with access to significant capital to build long-term success.”

Disappointment

Longboat’s decision to sell up in Norway follows “continuing scarcity” of suitable acquisition opportunities.

It also reiterated the “disappointing” performance of the Statfjord Satellites and “slow progress” on monetising the Kveikje discovery.

These have contributed to a “near-term projected working capital shortfall” which would have likely result in Longboat forfeiting some-or-all of its shares in LJN.

As part of the deal, JAPEX will assume all financial obligations including all staff and running costs.

Shares were up 48.28% in lunchtime trading.

