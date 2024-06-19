Fitch deals fresh downgrade blow to Petrofac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Fitch deals fresh downgrade blow to Petrofac

By Erikka Askeland
19/06/2024, 5:28 pm
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac
A Petrofac worker.

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded oilfield services giant Petrofac (LON: PFC) after it defaulted on an interest payment.

Fitch lowered Petrofac’s long-term issuer default rating to “restricted default” (RD) from C.

The action came as Petrofac blew through a 30-day grace period on a coupon that was supposed to be paid 15 May on $600m loan notes due in 2026.

Fitch said an RD rating is for bond issuers that have “experienced an uncured payment default but has not entered into bankruptcy filings or ceased operating”.

Petrofac struggles

The downgrade is the latest in a series of woes affecting the company which has been struggling with its debt load in the wake of loss-masking contracts and prior corruption scandals.

In April the company was forced to temporarily suspend trading in its shares due to a delay in the delivery of it full year report for 2023.

The firm also revealed it was in talk with lenders on an ongoing restructuring plan that would see it swap debt for equity.

Shareholders reacted to the potential wipe out of their equity with a significant sell off. The firm’s shares were restored to trading more than a month later.

Petrofac said it it had agreed a “forbearance” agreement with 41% of noteholders that it could wait to pay up “at least until 3o June” while it hammered out a deal. It added it would “seek to engage” with remaining lenders in coming weeks.

Petrofac offshore worker

Panmure Gordon’s oil and gas analyst Ashley Kelty said there was no surprise in the downgrade.

He said: “Given the lengthy time of commentary from PFC management about restructuring – with nothing actually happening either – and the well flagged default, it was clear that the rating agencies were going to turn negative.”

He also ruled out a timely conclusion to Petrofac’s negotiations with bondholders in its proposed debt for equity swap.

“It is quite probable that they will default on the next coupon payment as chances of getting a restructuring sorted (and agreed) as we head into the summer holidays (coupled with an election) is extremely unlikely,” he said.

“Given the fact that existing equity holders are going to get wiped out, and bondholders will want their pound of flesh, this saga is likely to run for some time.”

Recommended for you

Tags