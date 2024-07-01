NEO merger would fit Repsol ‘quite nicely,’ says analyst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

NEO merger would fit Repsol ‘quite nicely,’ says analyst

By Ryan Duff
01/07/2024, 5:01 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaRepsol UK's offices on Aberdeen's Holburn Street.
Repsol UK's offices on Aberdeen's Holburn Street.

A rumoured tie-up between Repsol and NEO Energy would be a good fit for the Spanish firm which has one of the biggest decommissioning liabilities in the North Sea, an analyst has said.

If the deal goes ahead, it would create one of the largest producers in the North Sea, however, it is still unconfirmed.

It is no secret that Aberdeen’s NEO Energy is a takeover target as its backers, HitecVision, come “the end of their investment horizon,” senior analyst for Wood Mac James Reid told Energy Voice.

Repsol merging with NEO Energy would be “a good fit” as the Spanish firm aims to sell off its Norwegian business and focus on UK activity, the senior analyst explained.

This is despite the risk an incoming Labour government presents to NEO’s portfolio of currently unsanctioned assets.

Mr Reid said: “In Norway, we understand they’re looking to sell but in the UK, there is potential for growth.

“Obviously, we don’t know what’s going on internally with Repsol but when you look at it from the outside with an objective view, you think the NEO portfolio would fit them quite nicely because it gives them that growth, it gives them that longevity, they can focus on the on the decom assets while still investing in upstream.”

neo energy © Supplied by DC Thomson
The Silver Fin building at the west end of Union Street is occupied by Shell, Neo Energy, Kellas Midstream, Prosafe and Barclays.

Currently, Repsol has a heavy decommissioning commitment in the UK as its portfolio is “ultra mature”.

Some assets will see the 2030s, the Wood Mac expert added, however, its current resources are dwindling.

“I think it’s the biggest decommissioning liability in the UK North Sea, it’s about $3 billion,” Mr Reid added.

In comparison, NEO Energy’s portfolio represents a larger opportunity for production as many of its assets are much younger.

Mr Reid said that taking over the Aberdeen-based business will give Repsol a “significant boost in production” as well as “longevity of production in the basin.”

This will give the firm “production and upstream revenue to offset some of that decommissioning spend that they’ll be going through in the coming decade.”

Labour’s political ‘rhetoric’ around the future of oil and gas and its implications for NEO

However, acquiring NEO Energy’s portfolio comes with some risk as some of the firm’s projects are not yet sanctioned.

The Labour Party, which is polled to win the vote on 4 July, has vowed to ban new oil and gas developments but Mr Reid believes its “rhetoric” has “changed somewhat”.

He said: “Previously, they went down the route of no further exploration drilling and now they’re saying, we will allow you to drill on existing licenses.”

The NEO Energy-operated Buchan project delayed its first oil forecasts to “late 2027” due to uncertainty over the future of oil and gas in the UK at a government level.

NEO is still aiming to have a field development plan approved by the end of 2024, but the “exact timing for achieving this key milestone and enabling project sanction” will be linked to “fiscal clarity from the next government”.

© Photographer: Jeff J Mitchell/Ge
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 24.

Further, a “fair chunk” of NEO’s UK portfolio is pre-production or pre-FID.

NEO picked up “quite a lot of licenses in the 33rd licensing round” both as an operator and as a partner.

If NEO wanted to “anything now for approval, you’d be looking at a approval under a Labour government,” he said.

Labour is also committed to raise the rate of the energy profits levy (EPL) to bring the headline rate of tax paid by UK firms to 78% while “closing loopholes” in the existing policy.

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

Reid also raised concern over the lack of clarity over what an incoming Labour government may consider a loophole.

“They haven’t been 100% clear on what they are, but it sounds more and more like they’re talking about the investment allowance under the EPL.

“The worst case scenario that the industry is very worried about is the removal of the capital allowances as well.

“For a pre- production project, losing those capital allowances would significantly harm the economics of these projects.”

However, Mr Reid is not convinced that the industry will see changes until Labour’s first budget, meaning oil firms might have to wait with bated breath.

Injecting some longevity into Repsol’s portfolio

There is still stability to be seized by Repsol in acquiring NEO Energy’s producing assets.

The Wood Mac Analyst added: “Even if you stripped out everything else from the portfolio, they’ve got on- stream production right now going out to the end of next decade, early 2040s.”

However, “real growth” for Repsol will come from the pre-production assets that NEO has its hand in,” he said.

“Some of those have been sanctioned, others are awaiting sanction. But that’s where the real growth in the stability in the portfolio comes from.”

