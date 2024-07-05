Now stop ignoring the energy industry, Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Now stop ignoring the energy industry, Prime Minister

Keir Starmer must now pay attention to the energy sector or risk the UK becoming a renewables backwater, writes Nick Dalgarno, Eastern Hemisphere managing director, energy & power, Piper Sandler.
By Nick Dalgarno
05/07/2024, 11:06 am
© Stefan Rousseau/PA WireSir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock
Incoming prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

After winning an historic landslide, the hard work starts now for new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and it will no longer be possible just to be less bad than the other guys.

Starmer must find some real policies and nowhere is that more true than in relation to energy, where he cannot continue to ignore the informed views from the sector in the way he did throughout the election campaign.

The disregard of the industry over the course of the last six weeks has been dispiriting for those of us within it.

Granted, it wasn’t just Labour that lacked a coherent or sensible perspective (and that may explain the way in which energy policy was reduced to a mere footnote in the national discussion) but as he turns his attention to economic growth and looks properly at energy transition from inside government rather than the sidelines of opposition, he should realise that in order to deliver his growth ambitions, the energy industry needs to be at the heart of government.

© Supplied by Piper Sandler
Nick Dalgarno – “You cannot switch off the taps today and wake up to a new energy system tomorrow.”

During the election campaign, Rachel Reeves, the prospective Chancellor said that the Labour government would be “the most pro-growth, pro-business government the country has ever seen”.

If delivered, this should only be good news for the energy industry because throughout history, GDP growth and energy demand have been, and will continue to be, inextricably linked.

Ambition must match rhetoric

And in further good news, among the limited nods to the energy industry in the campaign, many of her colleagues, including the PM, trumpeted their ambitions for the UK to be a global leader in the energy transition.  Marvellous rhetoric – again aped by most of the main parties – and, in fact, an ambition shared by everyone in the energy sector.

But to deliver that, there must be proper recognition of one of our key strengths, namely the North Sea oil and gas industry, rather than continued appeasement of social and economic vandals masquerading as protestors (and in some cases, politicians).

Neo Energy office with orange paint from protesters © Supplied by Just Stop Oil
Labour must engage with North sea not appease “social and economic vandals masquerading as protestors (and in some cases, politicians)”. Picture shows Union Street offices targeted by campaigners.

The new government should look closely at the way in which the UK has led the way in the global subsea industry and look to mirror that in energy transition.

Just as with subsea, it is the North Sea experience, highly transferable skillset, track record of innovation and global leadership from the oil and gas industry which must be maximised to its fullest while the cash flows and tax revenues are used to fund the energy transition.

That would see us at the forefront of emerging technologies in floating wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage which could be exported worldwide.

Energy tomorrow

But what must be recognised is that this transition will not happen overnight or, indeed, during the term of this government. You cannot switch off the taps today and wake up to a new energy system tomorrow. These sub-sectors need time to mature and require significant investment.

We are in a global renewables race with the likes of Norway, the Middle East and the US, all of whom recognise the inter-relationship between traditional and renewable energy sources and are investing heavily in both.

By contrast in the UK, the NIMBY approach to energy production and inadequate tax policies simply hamper our ambitions to be a serious force in the short, medium or long term.

Whether it be Starmer, Reeves or even Ed Miliband, who is expected to get the energy brief, someone must confront and connect those dots in the coming days, weeks and months.

Will GB Energy save us?

But what’s that coming over the hill? It’s not a monster but GB Energy. Maybe it’s the saviour and maybe this is where the new government great policy reveal will show us that they had the answers all along.

I certainly can’t wait to find out what it is and what it will do; how it will be funded; who will run it (surely not a politician or a London apparatchik with no real world/energy experience) and where will it be based. The fact no senior Labour politician would say Aberdeen is as worrying as it is nonsensical.

History has told us that successful governments place energy at the core of its operation. That must now be the case once again, otherwise, our chances of leading the transition are over.

Nick Dalgarno is head of Piper Sandler’s Eastern Hemisphere energy and power corporate finance team and is based in the firm’s Aberdeen office. 

