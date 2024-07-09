BP drops after warning of weaker oil refining, writedowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP drops after warning of weaker oil refining, writedowns

By Bloomberg
09/07/2024, 9:45 am
© Bloombergbp pensioners
The BP Plc logo.

BP Plc (LON:BP) dropped after it warned of “significantly lower” refining margins and predicted a writedown on the value of a plant in Germany of $1 billion to $2 billion.

Lower profits from making fuels such as diesel and higher levels of maintenance will have an adverse impact on BP’s second-quarter earnings from oil products of $500 million to $700 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Results from oil trading are expected to be weak, it said.

Shares of the company fell 2.7% to 461.7 pence as of 8:41 a.m. in London, in a broadly weaker market for oil and gas companies.

BP’s post-tax impairment charge relates to the review of the Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany, which was announced earlier this year. The company plans to scale back its refining operations in the country due to high costs and declining demand for fuels.

© Bloomberg
BP’s refinery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The Gelsenkirchen complex will become the second German plant to reduce crude consumption starting 2025, with Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) working on a similar move at a nearby facility. European refiners face increasing competition from fuel imports originating in the Middle East and Asia, where capacity is being increased.

BP also said Tuesday that upstream production in the second quarter is now expected to be “broadly flat” compared with the prior quarter. Gas marketing and trading is likely to be “average,” according to the statement.

BP’s results are expected to be published July 30.

