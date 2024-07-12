Moray’s gentleman journalist Bruce Taylor was first at Piper Alpha

The first journalist to reach Piper Alpha following the devastating explosion in 1988 has died.

Moray reporter Bruce Taylor flew over the scene on board a Nimrod aircraft from the local RAF station at Kinloss the day after the tragedy.

Bruce passed away on 6 July, the 36th anniversary of the disaster. He was 76.

‘One of Moray’s great reporters’

Elgin born and bred, Bruce left school at 15 and went to Websters College in the town to learn typing and shorthand.

He started his journalistic career with local Moray newspaper The Courant.

And his many duties included popping out to get cigarettes for the editor.

Being unable to drive, Bruce would think nothing of taking the bus to Dufftown or further afield to sniff out a story.

And it was while working as a reporter with the paper that he was approached to join the Press and Journal in the late 1960s.

The move was to be a lucrative one, with his pay rising from £16 to £25 a week.

Piper Alpha was undoubtedly the biggest story Bruce worked on, and his copy was carried in other newspapers as well as the P&J.

Based in the Elgin office, he became friends with fellow reporter Alastair Bisset.

A keen nose for a story

And the pair were well known across their Moray patch.

But a stroke at Alastair’s retirement presentation in 1999 cut Bruce’s journalistic career short at the age of 50.

While unable to return to work, he did enjoy a wide range of interests.

Bruce loved all genres of music and was an active member of Moray Jazz Club.

And he had a keen interest in football keeping a close eye on the national team’s results.

© Supplied by The Taylor Family

Bruce also completed his ECDL (European Computer Driving Licence) at Moray College in 2011, receiving an adult learners award for his efforts.

He would regularly visit his good friend and former journalist Harry Bremner, and the two would test each with quizzes to help keep their minds sharp.

However, Bruce’s health deteriorated after suffering a brain aneurysm last year, which he received emergency surgery for in Glasgow.

‘My dad was well-known and respected’

But he still enjoyed reading the newspapers, and the company of his family including daughter Morna Abernethy, son-in-law David, grandson Scott, two great grandchildren and his long term companion Angie Stewart.

Morna said: “My dad was well known and respected by folk across Moray

“And I’ve been touched by the many kind messages people have sent me, including from his former colleagues who remember his compassion and diligence as a journalist.

“But he also had his good nature and sense of humour.

‘He loved banter’

“He loved banter with his old colleagues and pals and never lost his interest in local issues and current affairs.”

Former Northern Scot editor Pauline Taylor first met Bruce when he was a cub reporter in the 1960s.

She said: “He was one of journalism’s gentlemen and a joy to work with, even on rival newspapers.

“He had a keen nose for a story, but always worked ethically and with compassion.

“One of Moray’s last great reporters.”