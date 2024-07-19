SLB and Halliburton see strong international oilfield demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SLB and Halliburton see strong international oilfield demand

By Bloomber
19/07/2024, 2:44 pm
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSlb Aker Carbon Capture
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

SLB and Halliburton, two of the world’s biggest oilfield service providers, said they see strong international demand for crude drilling after posting earnings that met or exceeded expectations, supporting their shift into overseas markets.

SLB posted second-quarter earnings of 85 cents a share, excluding certain items, more than analysts expected, it said Friday in a statement. Halliburton reported in a separate statement earnings of 80 cents a share, matching expectations.

“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect ongoing momentum in the international markets,” SLB Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch, said.

“Beyond 2024, the fundamentals of this cycle remain in place,” he added. “There is a long tailwind of growth opportunities, including long-cycle gas and deepwater projects, production and recovery activity, and the secular trends of digital and decarbonization.”

Major oilfield service companies are pivoting to more work in international and offshore fields amid a slowdown in US shale activity brought on by industry consolidation, low natural gas prices and pressure to keep spending muted and return profits to shareholders.

While Halliburton met expectations with earnings per share, its sales of $5.8 billion were lower than analysts expected. The biggest oil-services provider in North America posted sales in the US and Canada of $2.5 billion, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of lower revenue compared to the year prior. It’s the longest stretch of revenue declines in the region since a period that extended from late 2018 through the first three months of 2021.

Shares of SLB rose 1.5% in pre-market trading while Halliburton dropped 2.7%.

SLB, or Schlumberger, is seen as a bellwether for the oil and gas industry, with its global footprint providing an insight into the financial health of the energy sector. Halliburton typically offers the closest proxy to activity in the US shale sector.

“In our international markets we see strong demand for Halliburton’s services, high activity levels, and equipment tightness across all major basins,” Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said.

