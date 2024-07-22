One dead and two injured after rig floor collapse in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One dead and two injured after rig floor collapse in Turkey

By Ryan Duff
22/07/2024, 12:29 pm Updated: 22/07/2024, 1:25 pm
© Supplied by T.C. Sirnak ValiligiEmergency response following rig floor collapse at Turkey's Yalcin field.
Emergency response following rig floor collapse at Turkey's Yalcin field.

The concrete floor of a rig on Türkiye Petrolleri’s Yalçın field has collapsed, leading to the death of a worker and two others being hospitalised.

Engineer Mehmet İrfan Güler was “trapped under the tower debris” which resulted in loss of life, Türkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) shared on its social media platforms.

TPAO also shared that two additional workers were hospitalised following the incident, however, it said there is no threat to their lives.

A “detailed investigation” is now under way, following the appointment of an inspector.

TPAO commented: “We offer our condolences and wish a speedy recovery to our injured workers.”

Images have been shared online of the incident with emergency service vehicles in attendance as debris litters the ground.

Local government official T.C. Şırnak Valiliği, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “AFAD, UMKE, Fire Brigade, TPIC and TPAO expert teams and our Gendarmerie teams immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and started rescue efforts.

“As a result of the work carried out, 2 of the 3 workers trapped under the rubble were rescued with injuries, 1 worker was taken to the hospital by helicopter, and the transfer of the other worker to the hospital was started.”

TPAO said in 2023 that it expects the Yalçın discovery to produce 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), doubling Turkey’s current production.

TPAO drilled an exploration well at the site last year as it outlined plans for the giant project.

It drilled the Sehit Aybuke Yalcin-1 exploration well 20 km northwest of Cizre. It is 7 km northeast of the Sehit Esma Cevik field, which is producing around 10,000 barrels per day.

TPAO drilled the exploration well to a total depth of 2,771 metres and found more than 162 metres of light oil-bearing reservoir, with an API of 41 degrees, in the Cretaceous carbonates.

The firm’s CEO Melih Han Bilgin said at the time: “Developing Sehit Aybuke Yalcin and Sehit Esma Cevik with further discoveries will not only channel capital to stimulate the economy in Simak, but also let TPAO build a state-of-the-art oil refinery to unlock the potential in the region, including the fields in neighbouring countries.”

